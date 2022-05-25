IPL 2022 | GT played really well to chase the score down, admits Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 but will have one more chance to enter the final in the second Qualifier. Batting first against GT, they posted a total of 188/6. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer for the team scoring 89 runs from 56 balls followed by Sanju Samson who scored 47 runs from 26 balls. However, GT completed the chase with three balls to spare courtesy of a half-century from David Miller. Reflecting on the loss, Samson admitted that the opposition batted well in the second innings but also praised his batters for their performance.