IPL 2022 | GT played really well to chase the score down, admits Sanju Samson

Today at 11:34 AM
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson stated that GT batted well against them to chase down the target of 189 with three balls to spare. Samson also added that the team will try to better themselves and make a comeback in the second Qualifier to earn an opportunity of winning the coveted trophy.
Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 but will have one more chance to enter the final in the second Qualifier. Batting first against GT, they posted a total of 188/6. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer for the team scoring 89 runs from 56 balls followed by Sanju Samson who scored 47 runs from 26 balls. However, GT completed the chase with three balls to spare courtesy of a half-century from David Miller. Reflecting on the loss, Samson admitted that the opposition batted well in the second innings but also praised his batters for their performance.
“(It) felt good to put up that kind of total as I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and there was lot of swing in the powerplay. I think we managed to put in a good score, but I think they played really well to chase the score down," Samson said to the broadcasters after the end of the match.
“It (Pitch) was a bit two-paced and bounce was also not even, I just went after the bowling from ball one and I got a bit lucky to get a few runs in the powerplay, but wicket was a bit tough to bat on and we finished off really well. Scoring that kind of a total on this wicket in these conditions, against that bowling attack was a great performance by our batters."
The team have lost the first Qualifier but they will have one more opportunity to make it to the final of IPL 2022. They will play against either of Royal Challengers Bangalore or Lucknow Super Giants in the Qualifier 2.
“We have been playing some really good cricket throughout the tournament, couple of overs here and there, couple of extra runs, couple of off-rhythm by couple of our bowlers, we will try to come back and play some good cricket. In this format luck plays a huge role, so it all comes down to what you want to do in your control. Hoping for a good result in the next game," he explained.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.