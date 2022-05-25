IPL 2022 | Faf du Plessis is big on creating a legacy, says Mike Hesson

RCB's top boss Mike Hesson opened up about the kind of season that the franchise has had under new skipper Faf du Plessis. Mike Hesson feels that his side has done well so far this season. "I think it is more about having some real consistency of how we go about our work; you try to limit those ups and downs that happen in any IPL. It is all about being calm under pressure, in terms of, what your response is when you are under the pump, do you panic, do you make horrible changes, or do you believe in what you're trying to do? A lot of work goes behind the scenes in terms of making sure we are clear on how we want to play our cricket, and then about who are the people that can fulfill those roles. Therefore, if they do have ups and downs, we can live with that because we know they are good, over time in those roles. When Wanindu has been exceptional in terms of middle over wickets for us, you can only control the back of the innings, if you take wickets in the middle and when into the wickets, he's got have been critical. Josh Hazlewood has come in and he shows experience and he's a banker and he's got big wickets for us; he has shown his skill at the death as well which has been critical," Mike Hesson said while speaking on RCB Bold Diaries.