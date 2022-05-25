IPL 2022 | Faf du Plessis is big on creating a legacy, says Mike Hesson

Today at 3:41 PM
The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to make it to the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals to end their IPL campaign. RCB's top boss Mike Hesson talked about how Faf du Plessis has changed the environment in the dressing room and how he believes in creating a legacy.
This is the third year in a row that the team has qualified for the playoffs and will be hoping to make the most of it.
RCB's top boss Mike Hesson opened up about the kind of season that the franchise has had under new skipper Faf du Plessis. Mike Hesson feels that his side has done well so far this season. "I think it is more about having some real consistency of how we go about our work; you try to limit those ups and downs that happen in any IPL. It is all about being calm under pressure, in terms of, what your response is when you are under the pump, do you panic, do you make horrible changes, or do you believe in what you're trying to do? A lot of work goes behind the scenes in terms of making sure we are clear on how we want to play our cricket, and then about who are the people that can fulfill those roles. Therefore, if they do have ups and downs, we can live with that because we know they are good, over time in those roles. When Wanindu has been exceptional in terms of middle over wickets for us, you can only control the back of the innings, if you take wickets in the middle and when into the wickets, he's got have been critical. Josh Hazlewood has come in and he shows experience and he's a banker and he's got big wickets for us; he has shown his skill at the death as well which has been critical," Mike Hesson said while speaking on RCB Bold Diaries.
Mike Hesson also talked about the vision that Faf du Plessis has for the next three years with the team and the way he deals with people.
“Faf's been great, once we decided who was going to be Captain and he was made aware of that, it was certainly not all about him putting a stamp on it, but coming in and contributing to the culture, and the word culture is often overused and often it's based around performance. So, people go, "oh they've won, so they must have a great culture, for me, the culture happens first, it's something that is quite hard to define, it's more about how you react under pressure, how you react to your team-mates, and Faf is big on that. He is big on creating a legacy as well in terms of we have actually got to set things in place for the next 3 years and hopefully beyond. He also has the capability of bringing people along for the ride, which I think is really important. Virat is obviously a key part of that, being our Ex-Captain, and such an influential character, but he also brought a whole lot of senior players for the ride that he can engage with. All the young guys love him because he cares, actually genuinely talks and sit to have breakfast with them, gets to know them, sits them by the pool, whatever it is to actually build that group and he does that organically, it's not fake, it's quite a natural way with how he deals with people," Hesson said.
