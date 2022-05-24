IPL 2022 , Eliminator | Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. RCB are coming into this vital contest on the back of an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans while LSG beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in their recent game.

The league stage of the IPL 2022 is concluded and the teams are now fighting it out for the trophy. Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore to make it to the final of their debut season. RCB will aim to win their first title.

LSG were third in the league stage with nine wins from 14 matches. The team has a solid opening pair in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Deepak Hooda is also scoring runs for them but the middle order can be their vulnerability sometimes. Mohsin Khan has impressed everyone with his bowling but other bowlers haven’t been able to pick wickets in bulk. Ravi Bishnoi has only 12 wickets from 13 matches while Jason Holder has scalped 14 wickets.

Virat Kohli showed signs of returning to his form in the last match and his batting will be important for the team to win. The team has a solid batting order and it clicked well in the last game. The team lacks a bowler in death overs currently and also a powerplay specialist as Mohammed Siraj hasn’t been up to the mark with the new ball this season.

Form Guide

LSG have won three matches but lost two games out of their last five. RCB have also suffered a similar fate winning three while losing two in their five games.

Head to Head

Both these teams played once against each other this season and RCB have emerged victorious

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Best Betting Tip

KL Rahul has been one of the consistent run-scorer in IPL since last few seasons. This season also he is second in the list of highest run-getters and has scored fifty in the recent game

Match Prediction

Virat Kohli has shown signs of returning to the form in the last match and they have a solid batting unit. RCB are the favourites to win the game as they have a quality pacer like Josh Hazlewood who could exploit helpful conditions for pace at Eden Gardens.

Match Info

Match -Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022, Eliminator

Date - May 25, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.