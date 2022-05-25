sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as Rajat Patidar six breaks LSG's refrigerator

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rajat Patidar six breaks LSG's refrigerator during Eliminator.

    IPL

    IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as Rajat Patidar six breaks LSG's refrigerator

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:11 PM

    Fans often see some rarely-known names step up on big occasions to revive their respective sides, and Rajat Patidar did just that during RCB's Eliminator game against LSG in IPL 2022. Patidar, while scoring a superb hundred in a do-or-die situation, even broke LSG's refrigerator with a classy six.

    Rajat Patidar was in sublime touch during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Eliminator fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The talented right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 112 off 54 balls to help RCB pile up 207/4 after KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat. He was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik, who remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls.

    During the 16th over, Patidar hit Ravi Bishnoi three superb sixes. One of them, which was the last, was pitched on the slot area. Patidar picked that one nicely and lofted it over long-on for a maximum. The ball, after it went over the boundary line, went straight to LSG's refrigerator and in the process, it broke the glasses.

    In all, Patidar struck 12 fours and seven sixes in his stupendous knock, while Karthik had hit five fours and one six. Virat Kohli looked in good touch initially but departed after scoring 25 off 24 balls.

    Here's how the Internet reacted after Patidar's knock:

    That's brutal from Rajat Patidar🔥🔥🔥🔥

    It rained before match & in the match as well!

    Excellent performer!

    Very clean striker of the ball!

    Some mass hitting from RCBian!

    Hahahaha! LOL XD XD XD

    Well you predicted boi!!

    Nope! He couldn't make it!

    Decent and much needed knock!

    God's kid!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down