IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as Rajat Patidar six breaks LSG's refrigerator

Fans often see some rarely-known names step up on big occasions to revive their respective sides, and Rajat Patidar did just that during RCB's Eliminator game against LSG in IPL 2022. Patidar, while scoring a superb hundred in a do-or-die situation, even broke LSG's refrigerator with a classy six.
Rajat Patidar was in sublime touch during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Eliminator fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The talented right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 112 off 54 balls to help RCB pile up 207/4 after KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat. He was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik, who remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls.
During the 16th over, Patidar hit Ravi Bishnoi three superb sixes. One of them, which was the last, was pitched on the slot area. Patidar picked that one nicely and lofted it over long-on for a maximum. The ball, after it went over the boundary line, went straight to LSG's refrigerator and in the process, it broke the glasses.
In all, Patidar struck 12 fours and seven sixes in his stupendous knock, while Karthik had hit five fours and one six. Virat Kohli looked in good touch initially but departed after scoring 25 off 24 balls.
Here's how the Internet reacted after Patidar's knock:
That's brutal from Rajat Patidar🔥🔥🔥🔥
It rained before match & in the match as well!
Raining sixes & fours today in Kolkata after rain stoped!— Yashwant(YASH) (@DelhiKa_Launda) May 25, 2022
What a inning played by Patidar 🔥🔥🔥🔥
DK ⭐️ #LSG lost the plot completely!!!
#RCBVSLSG
Excellent performer!
Bhai rajat patidar kya player hai abhitak ka sabse best uncapped player laga mujhe.. kya sixes pelta hai bey— Banna. (@iJaideep_) May 25, 2022
Very clean striker of the ball!
A 1⃣0⃣0⃣ off just 4⃣9⃣ balls for Rajat Patidar 🔥🔥🔥— Shivangi Singh (@Shivang72708448) May 25, 2022
Gets to his maiden @IPL ton with the help of 11 fours and 6 sixes#IPL2022 #LSGvRCB #RCBVSLSG #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/V9Loxg2thr
Some mass hitting from RCBian!
Rajat Patidar has 80 runs in fours and sixes as he reaches his century. Near-perfect T20 innings.— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 25, 2022
Hahahaha! LOL XD XD XD
Thanks to dhoni who gave some memorable tips to patidar for hitting sixes pic.twitter.com/sBdG4Asstj— Hitman zindabad (@KrrishK43904676) May 25, 2022
Well you predicted boi!!
Rajat Patidar will smash most sixes from #RCB against Lucknow.— Gaurav Gawade (@AshTonisher88) May 25, 2022
Join in@itsPriynkaM @Mohitti778814 #RideBold #Giveaways #RCBvLSG #ContestAlert #Playoffs @BattReMobility
Nope! He couldn't make it!
Last Ball Six Loding— #TheWarriorOnJuly14th (@RampothineniDHR) May 25, 2022
Patidar
Decent and much needed knock!
Very happyy with the way Patidar dealt with Bishnoi— Dracarys (@OneHandedSix) May 25, 2022
God's kid!
Oh my word.. That's a six!!! What a way to get to a maiden T20 century. Rajat Patidar!! You beauty.. The last time an uncapped Indian scored a century for @RCBTweets was way back in 2009. What an absolute cracker of an innings!! @IPL— Venkata Narayanan (@vnkt_yuvian05) May 25, 2022
