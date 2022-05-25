sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as Faf du Plessis falls for golden duck

    Faf du Plessis falls for golden duck vs LSG in Eliminator.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:34 PM

    Captains are supposed to lead their respective sides by an example when they require the most, but Faf du Plessis failed to do so during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. The South African fell to Mohsin Khan without scoring in the very first over.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a torrid start against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday in Eliminator of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat, they lost their skipper, Faf du Plessis, without scoring. It was a length ball around off stump, which swung away from the batsmen. Du Plessis tried to poke it, only to get an edge before it was easily grabbed by Quinton de Kock.

    More importantly, it was the first ball to du Plessis, who was not expecting something like that from Mohsin to start off things. However, it was not his night as it brought in Rajat Patidar early to bat alongside Virat Kohli.

    Meanwhile, RCB, after an early setback, reached 20/1 at the end of three overs. Kohli was batting on 15 off 13 balls by the time of writing.

    Here's how the internet reacted following du Plessis' wicket:

    Whatta day for him!

    Huge loss for RCB!

    YOu can watch it on top!

    Brilliant delivery from Moshin Khan!

    Yes he has to be! Very underrated!

    Brilliant stuff!

    Same question!

    Massive wicket!

    Sheer carnage!

    Yes agree!

