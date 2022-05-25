IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as Faf du Plessis falls for golden duck

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a torrid start against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday in Eliminator of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat, they lost their skipper, Faf du Plessis, without scoring. It was a length ball around off stump, which swung away from the batsmen. Du Plessis tried to poke it, only to get an edge before it was easily grabbed by Quinton de Kock.