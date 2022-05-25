IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as Faf du Plessis falls for golden duck

Today at 8:34 PM
Captains are supposed to lead their respective sides by an example when they require the most, but Faf du Plessis failed to do so during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. The South African fell to Mohsin Khan without scoring in the very first over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a torrid start against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday in Eliminator of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat, they lost their skipper, Faf du Plessis, without scoring. It was a length ball around off stump, which swung away from the batsmen. Du Plessis tried to poke it, only to get an edge before it was easily grabbed by Quinton de Kock.
More importantly, it was the first ball to du Plessis, who was not expecting something like that from Mohsin to start off things. However, it was not his night as it brought in Rajat Patidar early to bat alongside Virat Kohli.
Meanwhile, RCB, after an early setback, reached 20/1 at the end of three overs. Kohli was batting on 15 off 13 balls by the time of writing.
Here's how the internet reacted following du Plessis' wicket:
Whatta day for him!
Huge loss for RCB!
Royal Challengers Bangalore loses their 1st wicket, Faf du Plessis departs on golden duck. Mohsin Khan picks the wicket in the first over. #LSGvRCB | #LSGvsRCB | #FafDuPlessis | #Eliminator | #IPLplayoffs | #IPL2022 | #Kolkata— Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@Paritosh_2016) May 25, 2022
YOu can watch it on top!
I missed Faf Du Plessis wicket. c Q. De Kock b Mohsin#IPL2022 #RCBvLSG #LSG #AbApniBaariHai— ARDER (@ARDER69) May 25, 2022
Brilliant delivery from Moshin Khan!
Faf Du Plessis departs for a Golden Duck, Mohsin Khan gets his Wicket.#IPL2022 #LSGvsRCB— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 25, 2022
Yes he has to be! Very underrated!
Moshin Khan should be in Indian Cricket Team !! Wht say??#RCBvLSG— VRAJ SONI (@ThisisVrajSoni) May 25, 2022
Brilliant stuff!
Wow Moshin Khan. Absolutely terrifying bowling 🔥 #IPL2022— R M (@ooblabadladoo) May 25, 2022
Same question!
Why aren't we hyping moshin khan just like Umran Malik?— Prasad Kale (@thatpkale) May 25, 2022
Massive wicket!
First Ball Duck for RCB captain 😨 !!!— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@mee23_1) May 25, 2022
Moshin Khan Strikes 🔥#IPL2022 #LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/p9j19r4ETp
Sheer carnage!
Moshin Khan 👀🔥— GrooT (@GrooTofcl) May 25, 2022
Yes agree!
Moshin khan for India— 💛 CSK Murugan 💛 (@itismurugan04) May 25, 2022
