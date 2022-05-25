IPL 2022, Eliminator | Like Faf du Plessis said, We have to start a new tournament tonight, echoes Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has remarked that Royal Challengers Bangalore have to start a new tournament on Wednesday night when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator. Karthik has further stated it would be better to start afresh as they must win all three games to win the much-anticipated IPL title.

Dinesh Karthik has been in the form of his life for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The veteran wicket-keeper batter, who will turn 37 on June 1, has aggregated 287 runs in 14 games this year as a finisher, with a strike rate of an extraordinary 191.33. It helped Karthik get a recall from Team India after three years as he has been selected for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Karthik will be looking to continue his good work when RCB will go up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday in Eliminator. The venue, Eden Gardens, is well-known for Karthik as he was there for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the past few seasons. He even led the franchise and helped them reach the playoffs once.

Ahead of the Eliminator, Karthik was interviewed by RCB's media team. He was asked how well he is prepared ahead of this crucial encounter. The veteran 'keeper replied they have to start afresh to get positive results on the trot, rightly mentioned by their skipper Faf du Plessis. Notably, it would be a virtual quarter-final for RCB as the winner of this contest will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

"We all felt like what it's to be fans of RCB and the fans of MI actually. For us, to have that journey and have fun, like Faf (du Plessis) said, that stage is over. Today, we start a new tournament. We have to do well in the next 3 games," Karthik told RCB ahead of Eliminator.

"If you have gone through a journey as we had, we won 5 out of the first 7 games. it looked like we will get through to the playoffs, but it became tougher and tougher with every passing match. Still, to fight through it, play the No. 1 team, beat them and wait for a result to happen our way. So it's a great tournament, it's a great emotional roller-coaster. We have come through to the positive side of it, we have come to the playoffs, and it's a great thing.

"Now it's another short journey for us, it's a short trip, we need to be on top of our game. Everybody is very excited after the opportunity that's been given to us. We should go out there and do the best we can and make sure we put a smile on every RCB fan."

With eight wins and six defeats, RCB finished fourth on the points table at the end of the league stage to qualify for the Playoffs.