Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 | Wanted to play cricket because I dreamt of hitting sixes like Dhoni, reveals Kiran Navgire

Today at 5:11 PM
Kiran Navgire, the 27-year-old power-hitting batter from Nagaland, has revealed that he started to play cricket because he had dreamt of hitting sixes like MS Dhoni. Navgire, who smashed 35 sixes in the recent Senior Women's T20 League, is representing Velocity in the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge.
Kiran Navgire has been a popular name among the ones who follow women's cricket passionately. The 27-year-old Nagaland hard-hitting batter became the first Indian to notch a 150 plus run in a Women’s Twenty-20 match during the recent Senior Women's T20 League. She aggregated 525 runs in the tournament, with the help of 35 massive sixes. It includes a superb 76-ball 162 knock against Arunachal Pradesh. With the ball, she had also picked seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul.
Navgire was recently interviewed by ESPNCricinfo and was asked how she started playing cricket. The Nagaland batter revealed it all started with a dream where she was hitting sixes like India's iconic sports figure, MS Dhoni.
"I only ever wanted to play cricket because I dreamt of hitting sixes like Dhoni. A lot changed for our country, and me personally, when MS Dhoni hit that six to win the [2011] World Cup," Navgire told ESPNcricinfo.
Speaking about Navgire, Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma credited her teammate ahead of their ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge fixture. Deepti compared her with Shafali Verma, another young sensation in Indian cricket.
"I was watching Kiran at the nets for the first time the other day and found that she is such a terrific power-hitter, like Shafali [Verma]," Sharma said.
Further, facing the quality bowlers, Navgire said, "The prospect of going up against world-class bowlers is exciting and daunting at once. It would be a rare chance for an uncapped player like me to face bowlers of such high calibre like [Sophie] Ecclestone, [Alana] King, Salma [Khatun]."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.