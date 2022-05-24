Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 | Wanted to play cricket because I dreamt of hitting sixes like Dhoni, reveals Kiran Navgire

Kiran Navgire has been a popular name among the ones who follow women's cricket passionately. The 27-year-old Nagaland hard-hitting batter became the first Indian to notch a 150 plus run in a Women’s Twenty-20 match during the recent Senior Women's T20 League. She aggregated 525 runs in the tournament, with the help of 35 massive sixes. It includes a superb 76-ball 162 knock against Arunachal Pradesh. With the ball, she had also picked seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul.