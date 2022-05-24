sport iconCricket

    Watch | Jonah Handy bowls superb inswinger to dismiss batter in club cricket match in England

    Jonah Handy bowled a brilliant inswing in the club cricket

    Swing bowling is a unique skill set possessed by a few but whenever it's on display the spectators enjoy it very much. During a club cricket game in England, Mildenhall Cricket Club player Jonah Handy bowled an amazing swinging delivery bamboozling the batter and clean bowled him.

    Cricket is often known to be a batter’s game, however, quality swing bowling often breaks the perception. The club cricket in England is active currently and a match was being played between the first team of Hadleigh CC and the second XI of Mildenhall CC hosted by Mildenhall Cricket Ground. The visitors won the contest by 78 runs as they set up a target of 247 for the opposition and restricted them from chasing it. 

    For Mildenhall, Jonah Handy bowled a peach of a delivery which made him viral on social media in a short period of time. He bowled a delivery outside off with an over-the-wicket angle and the batter attempted to leave it considering it will hold its line. However, the ball swung back sharply and disrupted the stumps on the striker’s end. It was a fine display of quality swing bowling and the spectators poured their reactions on social media. 

