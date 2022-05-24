Unfair for Rishabh Pant to be compared with MS Dhoni, says Sourav Ganguly

Today at 6:13 PM
Sourav Ganguly has said that Rishabh Pant should not be compared with MS Dhoni at present, as the Chennai Super Kings skipper has plenty of experience than Pant due to his illustrious career. Ganguly has also backed Rohit Sharma to regain his form soon when he returns to national colours.
Rishabh Pant has often been compared with MS Dhoni for their familiar free-flowing ball-hitting ability. Pant has also been captaining Delhi Capitals for two seasons now, which has strengthened the debate even more. Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an illustrious career as Team India captain and has also led the Yellow Army to win four IPL titles.
Pant, meanwhile, made a few errors as captain during their final game against Mumbai Indians (MI), which cost the Capitals ruled out of the tournament. He did not take a DRS when there was a clear spike off Tim David's bat, and missed an easy catch as well.
Speaking to PTI, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked if Rishabh Pant is ready to fill Dhoni's boots. Ganguly declined to come up with a positive opinion and said it would be unfair if one starts to compare Pant with Dhoni already.
"Don't compare Pant with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has so much experience. He has captained in 500-plus games in IPL, Tests and ODIs. So it's not fair for Rishabh to be compared with Dhoni," Ganguly told the PTI.
Further, when asked how Rohit Sharma's form is concerning him, Ganguly said, "Everybody is human. There will be mistakes but Rohit's record as captain is outstanding. Five IPL titles, Asia Cup winner, he has won whatever he has captained, so his record as captain is outstanding. Mistakes will happen because they are all human.
