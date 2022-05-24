IPL 2022 | Will definitely return to IPL next year, confirms AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has been one of the best cricketers around the world. He was known for his innovative stroke-making during his playing days. He recently quit all forms of cricket and also didn’t participate in the ongoing edition of the league. De Villiers has played a pivotal role for RCB since 2011 scoring 4491 runs at 41.2 and he was also inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’ for his contribution to the franchise.