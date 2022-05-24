IPL 2022 | Will definitely return to IPL next year, confirms AB de Villiers

Today at 3:02 PM
In a recent development, South African star AB de Villiers has revealed that he will be returning to the IPL in the next edition. De Villiers bid farewell to all forms of cricket a few months back and didn’t participate in IPL 2022 but was recently inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’ by RCB.
AB de Villiers has been one of the best cricketers around the world. He was known for his innovative stroke-making during his playing days. He recently quit all forms of cricket and also didn’t participate in the ongoing edition of the league. De Villiers has played a pivotal role for RCB since 2011 scoring 4491 runs at 41.2 and he was also inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’ for his contribution to the franchise.
De Villiers has now revealed that he will be returning back to the IPL next season but his role for the franchise is not decided yet.
"I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven’t decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there,” De Villiers told VUSport.
“I have heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown (Bangalore) and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return, I am looking forward to it."
RCB have reached the playoffs this season and will be aiming for a maiden title win. De Villier's return to the franchise next season might boost their confidence and benefit their performance as well.
