IPL 2022 | Umran Malik deserves to be picked in the Test team, opines Mohammad Azharuddin

The pace sensation in the IPL 2022, Umran Malik has impressed one and all in the tournament, The fast bowler has been sensational with his express speed and many former cricketers have praised him for his skills. Malik scalped 22 wickets from 14 matches at a strike rate of 13.57 and an economy rate of 9.03. Courtesy of his performance in IPL 2022, Malik has been awarded a place in the Indian team for T20I series against South Africa. Mohammad Azharuddin has praised the youngster saying that he deserves a place in the Test team taking on social media.