IPL 2022 | Umran Malik deserves to be picked in the Test team, opines Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has said that Umran Malik deserves a place in the red-ball team after his performances in IPL 2022 on social media. Azharuddin further added that managing the workload of the bowler will be very critical and he should 'avoid succumbing to injuries'.
The pace sensation in the IPL 2022, Umran Malik has impressed one and all in the tournament, The fast bowler has been sensational with his express speed and many former cricketers have praised him for his skills. Malik scalped 22 wickets from 14 matches at a strike rate of 13.57 and an economy rate of 9.03. Courtesy of his performance in IPL 2022, Malik has been awarded a place in the Indian team for T20I series against South Africa. Mohammad Azharuddin has praised the youngster saying that he deserves a place in the Test team taking on social media.
"Umran Mailk deserves to be picked in test team. Managing his workload is critical, failing which he can succumb to injures. Hope he is provided the support an express fast bowler needs. #UmranMalik #IPL2022," he tweeted.
The T20I series against South Africa will start on June 9 in New Delhi. India will first play a five-match T20I series against South Africa and then will lock horns with Ireland next.
