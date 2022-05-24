IPL 2022 | Surely RCB will do well and win title this year, claims Mohammed Siraj

Today at 5:38 PM
Mohammed Siraj has claimed that Royal Challengers Bangalore will win the much-anticipated Indian Premier League title this year. Siraj, who is not having his best of seasons in IPL 2022, would hope to be named in the lineup when RCB take on Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in the Eliminator.
Ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, Mohammed Siraj was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at INR 8 crore. The fast bowler, however, failed to live up to the expectations, taking eight wickets in 13 matches before he was dropped against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final league game. Though RCB qualified for the Playoffs, largely due to Mumbai Indians’ (MI) victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 69 of the ongoing edition.
RCB will next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Ahead of the crucial fixture, Siraj was interviewed by the Times of India. The fast bowler claimed they will do well this time to win the much-anticipated trophy, which they have been searching for 15 years.
"I am sure RCB will do well and will win the title. We have entered the final thrice. But I am sure we will win the title soon. And that time has come. This is an important stage of the tournament and we are ready to perform," Siraj told the Times of India.
Further, Siraj was asked how he keeps himself ready for the Playoffs. Notably, Siddarth Kaul replaced him against the Titans, which means his place in the lineup for the ELiminator is uncertain.
"I haven't had a good season (with the ball). I am just motivating myself and want to do well in the playoffs," he added.
