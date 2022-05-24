IPL 2022 | Returning to the Indian team for South Africa series is my most special comeback, reveals Dinesh Karthik

Today at 10:25 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has said that his inclusion in the Indian team for the T20Is against South Africa is the most special comeback for him. Karthik further praised Royal Challengers Bangalore for giving him the role of a finisher and believing in him.
Several veteran players have performed brilliantly in IPL 2022 and Dinesh Karthik is one of them. At the start of the season, he had an aim of making a comeback to the national team after playing for India in the 2019 World Cup. Karthik has been impressive in IPL 2022 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has shown an incredible zeal. Courtesy of his batting in the tournament, he has been now named in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.
Reflecting on his selection, Karthik said that this is the most special comeback in the national team for him.
“I am very happy. I am very satisfied. This is my most special comeback because a lot of people had given up on me. For me to comeback and do what I did, practice the way I did, so many special things have happened in the lead up to the rock-shell and how I practiced post that,” Karthik told RCB's official website.
Karthik has scored 287 runs from nine innings at 57 and a superb strike rate of 191. He has been brilliant while finishing the innings and provided the team with decent totals on many occasions. The wicketkeeper-batter has praised the franchise for backing and encouraging him.
“I think the clarity that they gave me for me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways I am indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for team RCB. So, it’s all and all a very very happy feeling,” he explained.
