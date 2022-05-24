IPL 2022 | Returning to the Indian team for South Africa series is my most special comeback, reveals Dinesh Karthik

Several veteran players have performed brilliantly in IPL 2022 and Dinesh Karthik is one of them. At the start of the season, he had an aim of making a comeback to the national team after playing for India in the 2019 World Cup. Karthik has been impressive in IPL 2022 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has shown an incredible zeal. Courtesy of his batting in the tournament, he has been now named in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.