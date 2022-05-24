IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals should be credited for showing faith in Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round abilities, says Harbhajan Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin's performances in IPL 2022 have been worthy of praise with both bat and ball. It is his batting that has surprised many as he has helped finish games for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season. The right-handed batter has scored 183 runs in the 14 games that he has played so far in the season. He has even batted at number three for the Rajasthan Royals this season and played the anchor's role for his side.