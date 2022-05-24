IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals should be credited for showing faith in Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round abilities, says Harbhajan Singh

Today at 5:10 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin has done with both bat and ball in IPL 2022 for his new franchise Rajasthan Royals this season. Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh showered rich praise on Rajasthan Royals for utilising Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round abilities like they have in the ongoing season.
Ravichandran Ashwin's performances in IPL 2022 have been worthy of praise with both bat and ball. It is his batting that has surprised many as he has helped finish games for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season. The right-handed batter has scored 183 runs in the 14 games that he has played so far in the season. He has even batted at number three for the Rajasthan Royals this season and played the anchor's role for his side.
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised Rajasthan Royals for the way they have used Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round abilities. "Rajasthan Royals should be credited for showing faith in Ashwin's all-round abilities and this is the best franchise to have ever made full use of R. Ashwin," Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports on the eve of Qualifier 1 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans which is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
'No franchise has ever utilised Ashwin's batting talent before but this team has promoted him up in the batting order and he's won them a match with the bat. They have understood the true potential of R. Ashwin and full credit to Ashwin for reposing the faith of the franchise as well."
