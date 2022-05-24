IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya was calm during pressure situations while leading GT, remarks Virender Sehwag

Today at 11:49 AM
After Gujarat Titans finished the group stage atop the table, Virender Sehwag has stated that Hardik Pandya has been very calm even in difficult situations while captaining GT in their first IPL season. Praising Pandya’s captaincy, Sehwag also added that he has been good at decision making.
With league stage of IPL 2022 coming to an end, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are four teams contending for the trophy. GT will take on RR in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday with the winner advancing to the final.
Hardik Pandya has led Gujarat Titans in their debut IPL season and has been impressive in his role. Under his leadership, the team topped the points table acquiring 20 points. Under Pandya’s leadership, the team functioned quite effectively as was emphasized with them losing just four games in the group stage. What was even more impressive was the fact that six out of GT’s 10 wins came in the last over of games. Virender Sehwag praised Pandya saying he liked the all-rounder’s captaincy as he kept his cool during crucial situations.
"One captain who has impressed me the most is Hardik Pandya. I did not expect Hardik Pandya to do such a wonderful captaincy. The way he used to bat, I thought he will be similarly aggressive with his captaincy too. He did not do that. He was cool and calm," Sehwag said in an interview to Cricbuzz.
Pandya came into the IPL 2022 without any experience of leading a team. However, his bowling rotation and field setups yielded results for GT in the group stage. He used Mohammed Shami for more than a couple of overs whenever there was assistance for seam movement and also promoted Rashid Khan on some occasions while batting second.
"I am not saying this because his team won so many matches or because Ashish Nehra is my friend. When do you like someone's captaincy? It happens when, during crucial moments, you take crucial decisions especially while your team is bowling. The changes that you do in bowling or fielding which yields results. During pressure situations, he has been calm and that's why I have liked his captaincy,” Sehwag stated.
GT will now look forward to continue their brilliant run of form and lift the silverware in their debut season just like RR in IPL 2008.
