IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya was calm during pressure situations while leading GT, remarks Virender Sehwag

Hardik Pandya has led Gujarat Titans in their debut IPL season and has been impressive in his role. Under his leadership, the team topped the points table acquiring 20 points. Under Pandya’s leadership, the team functioned quite effectively as was emphasized with them losing just four games in the group stage. What was even more impressive was the fact that six out of GT’s 10 wins came in the last over of games. Virender Sehwag praised Pandya saying he liked the all-rounder’s captaincy as he kept his cool during crucial situations.