IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is a superstar of the game, says Venkatesh Iyer

Hardik Pandya has been in very good form throughout IPL 2022 and has received rich praise for the same. The all-rounder has done well with both bat and ball and has also managed to lead his IPL franchise the Gujarat Titans from the front. The 28-year-old all-rounder has been selected for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa after showcasing that he is fully fit.

The other all-rounder in the side is Venkatesh Iyer who has been a part of the Indian team since the time Hardik Pandya made himself unavailable due to fitness concerns. Venkatesh Iyer talked about how he does not look at Hardik Pandya as competition and rather wants to learn from him.

“Absolutely not. Hardik Pandya is a superstar of the game; it will be an immense opportunity for me to learn so much from him. He has won so many games for our country, and I hope he keeps doing so. I am taking it as a beautiful opportunity to learn and observe him. There is no competition between us, he is way ahead, and I would like to play alongside him,” Venkatesh Iyer told Sports Tiger.

Venkatesh Iyer also talked about his performances in IPL 2022. “I tried my best to perform well, and my process and approach were correct. I don't have any regret as I did whatever I could do. But, I'll confess that the results were a bit disappointing as they didn't come in our favour. But we are hopeful that we will do well in upcoming seasons as we have the right set of players in our squad,” he said.