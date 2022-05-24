IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts to Riyan Parag's strange run out

The final over of the innings was full of drama as what was supposed to be the final ball of the over was called a no-ball but Jos Buttler was run out. R Ashwin walked to face Yash Dayal who after that bowled wide to Ashwin who was on strike. Riyan Parag who was at the non-striker's end took off for a run when the ball was in the hands of GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. He threw the ball to the running end leaving Riyan Parag stranded who was near the batting end resulting in his run out.