sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts to Riyan Parag's strange run out

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Riyan Parag was run out in the last over.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts to Riyan Parag's strange run out

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:58 PM

    The Indian Premier League 2022 has been nothing short of entertaining and the season has seen memorable moments so far but, it has also come across some bizarre ones as well. One such moment was on display in the final over of Rajasthan's innings when Riyan Parag got run out in a strange manner.

    The first playoff of the season between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sanju Samson's team lost the toss and were put in to bat first by Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early but that did not put them on the backfoot as skipper Sanju Samson was in sublime form and kept the scoreboard going. However, the star with the bat for RR was once again Jos Buttler as he smashed 89 off 56 balls to take his team to 188/6 in 20 overs.

    The final over of the innings was full of drama as what was supposed to be the final ball of the over was called a no-ball but Jos Buttler was run out. R Ashwin walked to face Yash Dayal who after that bowled wide to Ashwin who was on strike. Riyan Parag who was at the non-striker's end took off for a run when the ball was in the hands of GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. He threw the ball to the running end leaving Riyan Parag stranded who was near the batting end resulting in his run out. 

    A dejected Riyan Parag walked back to the pavilion after giving a long stare to Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    That stare from Parag didn't matter to 36y old!😂

    Hahaha!

    Lol! So true😂

    Parag's face was almost red!😂

    Ashwin did MSD!

    Hahahaha! Hilarious tweet!

    That wasn't funny to Parag!

    Yeah!

    Ash should have ran single there for Parag!

    Hahaha! Yeah😂

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down