IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts to Riyan Parag's strange run out

The Indian Premier League 2022 has been nothing short of entertaining and the season has seen memorable moments so far but, it has also come across some bizarre ones as well. One such moment was on display in the final over of Rajasthan's innings when Riyan Parag got run out in a strange manner.
The first playoff of the season between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sanju Samson's team lost the toss and were put in to bat first by Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early but that did not put them on the backfoot as skipper Sanju Samson was in sublime form and kept the scoreboard going. However, the star with the bat for RR was once again Jos Buttler as he smashed 89 off 56 balls to take his team to 188/6 in 20 overs.
The final over of the innings was full of drama as what was supposed to be the final ball of the over was called a no-ball but Jos Buttler was run out. R Ashwin walked to face Yash Dayal who after that bowled wide to Ashwin who was on strike. Riyan Parag who was at the non-striker's end took off for a run when the ball was in the hands of GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. He threw the ball to the running end leaving Riyan Parag stranded who was near the batting end resulting in his run out.
A dejected Riyan Parag walked back to the pavilion after giving a long stare to Ravichandran Ashwin.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
That stare from Parag didn't matter to 36y old!😂
Koo AppNice guest_12VNJ3 (@guest_12VNJ3) 24 May 2022
Hahaha!
@ashish_tn je...Riyan parag didn't run to get the strike but to get his pan parag moment 😂— Kharthick R (@Kharthick83) May 24, 2022
Lol! So true😂
Riyan Parag in RR team 🤡 pic.twitter.com/tbdpX2Xviv— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) May 24, 2022
Parag's face was almost red!😂
Riyan parag giving eyes to ashwin who have taken more than 500 plus international wickets lol..— haris (@harispmna) May 24, 2022
Ashwin did MSD!
This Ashwin after scoring good runs in one match considers himself a better batsman than Riyan Parag !!— Subash (@subashpoudel905) May 24, 2022
Such immature behaviour from a36 years old uncle
Hahahaha! Hilarious tweet!
Riyan parag to ashwin bhag bhench@d le ashwin #gtvsrr pic.twitter.com/1D1l1ITXXH— akash upadhyay (@AkashUp97568462) May 24, 2022
That wasn't funny to Parag!
#GTvRR #RRvsGT #Qualifier1— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 24, 2022
When Riyan Parag was giving an Arrogant look,
What Ashwin should have said : pic.twitter.com/PNWyxevTkC
Yeah!
#RRvGT #GTvRR #IPLplayoffs— Kaur rmn (@theHeartyouOwn7) May 24, 2022
Riyan Parag got to fix his attitude for a successful long run fr pic.twitter.com/RK5Gio8mRj
Ash should have ran single there for Parag!
Riyan parag on ashwin #gtvsrr pic.twitter.com/VNqcXKGzEy— akash upadhyay (@AkashUp97568462) May 24, 2022
Hahaha! Yeah😂
Ashwin denied Riyan Parag a single to show who the real boss is 😂 pic.twitter.com/wmkvAySoyV— Abhishek (@Abhi_rajput001) May 24, 2022
