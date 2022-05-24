IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts to David Miller's 3 consecutive sixes as GT beat RR by 7 wickets to reach final

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win the first qualifier in IPL 2022 and reach the finals. The Hardik Pandya-led side was clinical in their batting performance as they did not allow the opposition to take wickets at regular intervals and batted in a calm and composed manner. David Miller was brilliant during the innings as he closed out the game in style as he smashed 3 consecutive sixes on the first three balls of the final over of the innings against Prasidh Krishna. Miller's 68 from 38 balls proved to be match-winning.