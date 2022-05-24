IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts to David Miller's 3 consecutive sixes as GT beat RR by 7 wickets to reach final

Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to storm into the finals of IPL 2022 in their debut season on the back of brilliant all-round cricket. David Miller was the star with the bat for the Hardik Pandya-led side as he scored a match-winning 68 off 38 balls to outclass RR.
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win the first qualifier in IPL 2022 and reach the finals. The Hardik Pandya-led side was clinical in their batting performance as they did not allow the opposition to take wickets at regular intervals and batted in a calm and composed manner. David Miller was brilliant during the innings as he closed out the game in style as he smashed 3 consecutive sixes on the first three balls of the final over of the innings against Prasidh Krishna. Miller's 68 from 38 balls proved to be match-winning.
Hardik Pandya played an important knock as they chased down 189 with three balls to spare. The Gujarat Titans skipper took one wicket during the game and also scored an unbeaten 40 from 27 balls to help his side reach home comfortably. Rajasthan Royals were put in to bat first by Gujarat Titans and managed to score 188/6. Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer for them with 89 from 56 balls.
Rajasthan Royals will have another chance to reach the finals of IPL 2022 when they play the winner of the eliminator game which will take place between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Big blow to RR!
May 24, 2022
Whatta player he is! Take a bow, Miller
Failed to deliver in the last over in a league stage game against mi when 9/6 needed , comes back to pull off things when 16/6 needed at death to take his team to the finals. David Miller. #miller pic.twitter.com/PieKr81ya7— Ajay mahadik (@mahadikajay2) May 24, 2022
He's got fire in him!
David miller u got this #GTvRR— Sejal 💗 (@SejalSonecha) May 24, 2022
Ohhh bhaii!!!😂😂😂😂
😂😂 @DavidMillerSA12 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OImqyRaF1w— Akheel khan (@akheel_official) May 24, 2022
Hahaha!
When your ex comes back to haunt you! 😜 #GTvsRR #DavidMiller #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/XpVyeVejtQ— Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) May 24, 2022
Legends take revenge like this:
Miller taking revenge from his old franchise for benching him for years ,— ali (@_Indiaaaaaaaaa) May 24, 2022
Hardik leading GT to finals while MI is at bottom ,
Prasidh Krishna doing the same thing for RR that he did for KKR . pic.twitter.com/Hvoh2W9hOT
It's GT guys!🔥🔥🔥
Gujarat Titans reach the Final.🏆— Anil Ram (@AnilRam29482186) May 24, 2022
Killer Miller 🔥🔥#Cricket #IPL #IPL2022 #GTvRR #DavidMiller pic.twitter.com/GvHu9hvKBg
Untold or unsold story?
David Miller from being unsold in the initial auction to taking Gujarat Titans to the Final. This is some story, take a bow! #RRvsGT— Sajeb Ali (@sajeb_jack) May 24, 2022
Man to be remembered again!
David Miller remember the name🔥 pic.twitter.com/p3ilzSRNlk— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) May 24, 2022
Mass!!
David miller in last over 👀😎#RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/WzpgM8293O— Navdeep dhinwal (@navdeeptwts) May 24, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.