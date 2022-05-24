sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts to David Miller's 3 consecutive sixes as GT beat RR by 7 wickets to reach final

    Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans become the first team to reach IPL 2022 finals.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:54 PM

    Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to storm into the finals of IPL 2022 in their debut season on the back of brilliant all-round cricket. David Miller was the star with the bat for the Hardik Pandya-led side as he scored a match-winning 68 off 38 balls to outclass RR.

    Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win the first qualifier in IPL 2022 and reach the finals. The Hardik Pandya-led side was clinical in their batting performance as they did not allow the opposition to take wickets at regular intervals and batted in a calm and composed manner. David Miller was brilliant during the innings as he closed out the game in style as he smashed 3 consecutive sixes on the first three balls of the final over of the innings against Prasidh Krishna. Miller's 68 from 38 balls proved to be match-winning.

    Hardik Pandya played an important knock as they chased down 189 with three balls to spare. The Gujarat Titans skipper took one wicket during the game and also scored an unbeaten 40 from 27 balls to help his side reach home comfortably. Rajasthan Royals were put in to bat first by Gujarat Titans and managed to score 188/6. Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer for them with 89 from 56 balls.

    Rajasthan Royals will have another chance to reach the finals of IPL 2022 when they play the winner of the eliminator game which will take place between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    Big blow to RR!

    Whatta player he is! Take a bow, Miller

    He's got fire in him!

    Ohhh bhaii!!!😂😂😂😂 

    Hahaha!

    Legends take revenge like this:

    It's GT guys!🔥🔥🔥

    Untold or unsold story?

    Man to be remembered again!

    Mass!!

