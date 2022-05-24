IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts as Sai Kishore pumped up after dismissing well-set Sanju Samson

Samson was the aggressor in the second-wicket partnership after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed cheaply. However, Samson did not last long enough to take his side to a strong position. In the 10th over, bowled by R Sai Kishore, he tried to go down the pitch to hit the bowler over mid-on. But the connection was not there against a comparatively slower ball as it hit the toe-end of the bat. Alzarri Joseph was well placed at the boundary line, and he took an easy catch to complete the dismissal.