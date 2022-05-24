sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts as Sai Kishore pumped up after dismissing well-set Sanju Samson

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Sai Kishore pumped up after dismissing well-set Sanju Samson in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts as Sai Kishore pumped up after dismissing well-set Sanju Samson

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:39 PM

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was in stupendous touch against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. However, after scoring 47 runs off 26 balls, he was undone by R Sai Kishore, who was pumped after the prized wicket in a crucial contest.

    Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a flying start against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to field, the Royals raced to 75/1 at the end of nine overs, with Sanju Samson batting on 45 off 23 balls, along with the Orange Cap holder, Jos Buttler (21 off 23 balls).

    Samson was the aggressor in the second-wicket partnership after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed cheaply. However, Samson did not last long enough to take his side to a strong position. In the 10th over, bowled by R Sai Kishore, he tried to go down the pitch to hit the bowler over mid-on. But the connection was not there against a comparatively slower ball as it hit the toe-end of the bat. Alzarri Joseph was well placed at the boundary line, and he took an easy catch to complete the dismissal.

    Sai Kishore, after getting the prized wicket, was seen pumped up in joy before going to celebrate with his teammates.

    Brilliant innings from Samson and same stuff from Kishore!

    Brilliant catch too!

    Hahaha!

    Buttler goes on trend now!

    Hilarious!😂😂😂😂

    He was looking good today but sadly got out!

    Yeah exactly!

    Gotta appreciate this new talent!

    He's gonna prove himself soon!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down