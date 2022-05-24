IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts as Sai Kishore pumped up after dismissing well-set Sanju Samson

Today at 8:39 PM
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was in stupendous touch against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. However, after scoring 47 runs off 26 balls, he was undone by R Sai Kishore, who was pumped after the prized wicket in a crucial contest.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a flying start against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to field, the Royals raced to 75/1 at the end of nine overs, with Sanju Samson batting on 45 off 23 balls, along with the Orange Cap holder, Jos Buttler (21 off 23 balls).
Samson was the aggressor in the second-wicket partnership after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed cheaply. However, Samson did not last long enough to take his side to a strong position. In the 10th over, bowled by R Sai Kishore, he tried to go down the pitch to hit the bowler over mid-on. But the connection was not there against a comparatively slower ball as it hit the toe-end of the bat. Alzarri Joseph was well placed at the boundary line, and he took an easy catch to complete the dismissal.
Sai Kishore, after getting the prized wicket, was seen pumped up in joy before going to celebrate with his teammates.
Brilliant innings from Samson and same stuff from Kishore!
May 24, 2022
Brilliant catch too!
Hahaha!
Buttler took wicket of Samson 😂😂— Little star (@Littlestar8018) May 24, 2022
Buttler goes on trend now!
Buttler took samson wicket. 😔— 𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ (@NextBiIIionairs) May 24, 2022
Hilarious!😂😂😂😂
Buttler got purple cap for taking SANJU SAMSON'S wicket pic.twitter.com/ebvCbnFjjL— CRICOSOME ॐ (@CRICOSOME) May 24, 2022
He was looking good today but sadly got out!
Big wicket for Gujrat. Samson gone. #IPL2022— YI (@Yothik1563) May 24, 2022
Yeah exactly!
It was so pleasing to watch the #SanjuSamson innings but is equally pleasing to watch Sai Kishore doing well. #IPL2022 #RRvGT— Dr. M. Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) May 24, 2022
Gotta appreciate this new talent!
Love CSK but sometimes you can't but hate the franchise for delaying Sai Kishore's success. Hopefully one more good season with GT and he'll be in the blues!— Koshal (@Koshaaal) May 24, 2022
He's gonna prove himself soon!
Sai kishore benched 2 season in #Csk— Raana (@Raana_official) May 24, 2022
Team for only retired players
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.