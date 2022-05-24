sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts as Hardik Pandya slips to help Jos Buttler survive

    Jos Buttler survived because of Hardik Pandya's error.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:13 PM

    There are not many moments in the IPL when you will see fielders slipping in crucial moments of a game that can prove to be decisive in the context of the game. However, one such moment came along during the match between GT and RR when Hardik Pandya slipped to give Jos Buttler a lifeline.

    The first playoff of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is proving to be a tight contest. After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against Sanju Samson's RR. The Rajasthan Royals were jolted early as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal who had been batting well in the last few games. But, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler made sure they did not lose more wickets as Samson smashed the GT bowlers all around the ground but was dismissed on 47 by R Sai Kishore.

    Jos Buttler was struggling for runs as he could ot get going like he is used to but made sure he did not throw his wicket away. An incident occurred on the second ball of the 16th over which was being bowled by Yash Dayal. Jos Buttler hit the ball towards long off and normally it should have been an easy catch for Hardik Pandya but, the GT skipper slipped while going towards the ball and it the ball sailed over him for a boundary. This allowed Jos Buttler to survive and give him his gourth half-century of the tournament.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    Claps to this!😂😂

    Hahahaha!😂😂😂😂😂😂

    It was poor from Hardik! :|

    He was not expecting that slip!

    Game would have been different there!

    LOL!😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Yes he was!

    ROLF!😂😂

    Entertainment!

    Point to be noted!

