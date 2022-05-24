IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts as Hardik Pandya slips to help Jos Buttler survive

Today at 9:13 PM
There are not many moments in the IPL when you will see fielders slipping in crucial moments of a game that can prove to be decisive in the context of the game. However, one such moment came along during the match between GT and RR when Hardik Pandya slipped to give Jos Buttler a lifeline.
The first playoff of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is proving to be a tight contest. After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against Sanju Samson's RR. The Rajasthan Royals were jolted early as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal who had been batting well in the last few games. But, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler made sure they did not lose more wickets as Samson smashed the GT bowlers all around the ground but was dismissed on 47 by R Sai Kishore.
Jos Buttler was struggling for runs as he could ot get going like he is used to but made sure he did not throw his wicket away. An incident occurred on the second ball of the 16th over which was being bowled by Yash Dayal. Jos Buttler hit the ball towards long off and normally it should have been an easy catch for Hardik Pandya but, the GT skipper slipped while going towards the ball and it the ball sailed over him for a boundary. This allowed Jos Buttler to survive and give him his gourth half-century of the tournament.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Claps to this!😂😂
May 24, 2022
Hahahaha!😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hardik slipped like Gerrard😂😂— 𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘩 (@Messizzzling) May 24, 2022
It was poor from Hardik! :|
Alzarri was poor.. hardik slipped😔😔— Aditya Pandya (@AdityaP74893253) May 24, 2022
He was not expecting that slip!
Wahi bc hardik literally slipped itna easy catch tha vo— finished (@The_hitwicket18) May 24, 2022
Game would have been different there!
Hardik Pandya slipped and missed the catch of Jos Buttler. pic.twitter.com/FMn74v5LJm— Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) May 24, 2022
LOL!😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hardik slipped the IPL trophy pic.twitter.com/6XmwRPJdSx— K🦊 (@WinterfelIViz) May 24, 2022
Yes he was!
Yeah ik , but he was lucky that Hardik pandya got slipped otherwise he was out— Rɪsʜᴀʙʜ 𝙸𝚜 𝚕𝚒𝚏𝚎 (@Pant_life) May 24, 2022
ROLF!😂😂
Lucky fluke mf ,first hardik slipped and catch not completed and know getting 4s by misfielding 😂— Ʀ0G ☢ ÐłGVłJλ¥ (@DigvijayRog) May 24, 2022
Entertainment!
Hardik slipped before taking catch 😂😂😂😂— Aravintakshan Appu Prakash (@AravintakshanP) May 24, 2022
Point to be noted!
Hardik Pandya just got slipped which could have been an easy catch.— Engineered Cricketer (@ssvivek4) May 24, 2022
A smart shoe company can by copyrights and use this video as to why to buy their spikes 😁#IPL2022 @IPL
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.