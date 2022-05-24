IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Internet reacts as Hardik Pandya slips to help Jos Buttler survive

Jos Buttler was struggling for runs as he could ot get going like he is used to but made sure he did not throw his wicket away. An incident occurred on the second ball of the 16th over which was being bowled by Yash Dayal. Jos Buttler hit the ball towards long off and normally it should have been an easy catch for Hardik Pandya but, the GT skipper slipped while going towards the ball and it the ball sailed over him for a boundary. This allowed Jos Buttler to survive and give him his gourth half-century of the tournament.