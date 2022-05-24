Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori appointed as Australia’s assistant coach

Today at 9:56 AM
In a recent development, former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has been appointed as Australia men’s cricket team assistant coach. He will start his stint with head coach Andrew McDonald and the team will be playing their next multi-format series against Sri Lanka starting on June 7.
Australian cricket has been going through several changes recently and coaching has also been one of them. In the latest appointment, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been named as Australia’s assistant coach. Along with him, Andre Borovec has been also appointed as an assistant coach. Vettori has worked as a spin bowling consultant for Bangladesh on the international circuit and has experience of working with head coach Andrew McDonald.
Reflecting on his appointment Vettori said that this Australian team has the potential to be very successful.
"It's a very strong and unified group which has the potential to have a very rewarding and hopefully successful period ahead," Vettori said of the Australian squad.
Borovec is a reputed high performance coach who has worked in the Victoria and Melbourne Renegades setups. McDonald praised both Vettori and Borovec saying that they will bring enormous knowledge to the team.
"I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and rapport he brings. His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit and will bring an enormous amount of knowledge to the team,” McDonald stated.
"Andre has been fantastic for the group when he has been involved as an extremely skilled and experienced high-performance coach. He is a great fit culturally and brings the skills to complement our high-performance specialists.”
