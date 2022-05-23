Reports | Kusal Mendis hospitalised due to massive chest pain during Sri Lanka’s Test vs Bangladesh

Today at 1:24 PM
Kusal Mendis has taken off the field due to massive chest pain during Sri Lanka's second Test match versus Bangladesh, taking place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Mendis was seen leaving the field holding his chest during the 23rd over of Day 1 and was later hospitalised due to the pain.
As per multiple reports, Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain on Day 1 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Mendis had to be taken off the field in the 23rd over of Bangladesh’s innings, which was also the last over of the first session before the Lunch break.
Mendis was fielding at second slip, while Kasun Rajitha was bowling the 23rd over to Mushfiqur Rahim. Soon after, the Sri Lankan batter was seen holding his chest before the physio came out to check him. He could not continue to carry on, and made his way out of the field.
However, later it was found that it was a serious concern. Mendis was soon after taken to a nearby hospital, and he is now under medical observation in Dhaka.
Kusal Mendis...uh oh...a bit of chest pain and he's off for an early lunch.— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) May 23, 2022
Hoping that it's not too serious.#BANvSL | #BANvsSL | #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/c8183TUMi5
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.