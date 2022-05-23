Reports | Kusal Mendis hospitalised due to massive chest pain during Sri Lanka’s Test vs Bangladesh

sport iconCricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:24 PM

    Kusal Mendis has taken off the field due to massive chest pain during Sri Lanka's second Test match versus Bangladesh, taking place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Mendis was seen leaving the field holding his chest during the 23rd over of Day 1 and was later hospitalised due to the pain.

    As per multiple reports, Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain on Day 1 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Mendis had to be taken off the field in the 23rd over of Bangladesh’s innings, which was also the last over of the first session before the Lunch break.

    Mendis was fielding at second slip, while Kasun Rajitha was bowling the 23rd over to Mushfiqur Rahim. Soon after, the Sri Lankan batter was seen holding his chest before the physio came out to check him. He could not continue to carry on, and made his way out of the field.

    However, later it was found that it was a serious concern. Mendis was soon after taken to a nearby hospital, and he is now under medical observation in Dhaka.

