IPL 2022 | We, as family, can only be thankful for how whole India rallied behind him, says Umran Malik’s father

Umran Malik’s father Abdul Rashid has said he and his family have been thankful for the way the whole country rallied behind his son in the IPL 2022. Umran, who finished with the tally of 22 wickets this season, has been bowling at extreme pace for SRH which helped him earn his maiden India call-up.
Umran Malik has been arguably the most sensational young prospect in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 22-year-old, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at INR 4 crore ahead of the 2022 mega auction, had taken 22 wickets this season. Most of his wickets came because of his scorching pace, and India have never seen someone who can bowl at that speed on a consistent basis.
Umran was backed by many former cricketers and experts, as well as the fans, to get his maiden India call-up immediately. Their wish became true as the Jammu and Kashmir-born cricketer was picked by Team India's five-match T20I series vs South Africa. Umran's father, Abdul Rashid, was grateful because of the love and support his son got in the last two months.
"People were just coming in hoards to congratulate me. I am now going home and would join the celebrations. Just saw the news on the internet. What could be a bigger achievement than to wear the national colours," Rashid told PTI on Sunday.
"He has made all of us proud with his performances in the IPL and the way the whole country rallied behind him, we as a family can only be thankful. Pura desh ke support mila mere Umran ko.
"Umran had the self-belief that one day he will achieve success. He had faith in his skill and talent and worked hard for it. It is completely his success and also the Almighty's blessing. He worked hard and God supported him. I don't deserve credit for his hard work."
Notably, Umran is the second cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for Team India after Parvez Rasool.
