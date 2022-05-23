IPL 2022 | We, as family, can only be thankful for how whole India rallied behind him, says Umran Malik’s father

Umran Malik has been arguably the most sensational young prospect in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 22-year-old, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at INR 4 crore ahead of the 2022 mega auction, had taken 22 wickets this season. Most of his wickets came because of his scorching pace, and India have never seen someone who can bowl at that speed on a consistent basis.