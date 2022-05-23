IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | We had to field better, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH skipper was disappointed after the loss and talked about how his side could have done better with the bat and even during fielding in the post-match presentation. "I think we were a lot of runs short (with them winning with 5 overs left), but we had to field better, didn't take our chances and there were fumbles, but this was the last match of the season and that does have an effect. We won 5 on the bounce and had the momentum, but it didn't go our way and we pretty much lost all our matches in the second half of the tournament. We will have to look at our squad and the management will have to work out on the weaknesses ahead of the next season."