IPL 2022 | Rahul Tripathi is dangerous striker, should travel to Australia for next T20 World Cup, opines Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden has backed Rahul Tripathi for getting a place in Team India's squad for the next T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia later this year. Hayden has opined Tripathi is a dangerous striker and can be a brilliant addition if he gets the chance to play on Australia's bouncy pitches.
Rahul Tripathi was seen in sublime touch in the IPL 2022 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 31-year-old, who joined SRH for INR 8.5 crore ahead of the season, aggregated 413 runs in 14 outings this season, striking at 158.24. His average (37.55) was equally impressive.
Matthew Hayden was impressed with Tripathi's ruthless ball-hitting ability. The former left-handed opener put his weight behind Tripathi by saying he should travel with the Team India squad for the next T20 World Cup in Australia, set to take place later this year. Hayden also explained why would he want him there.
"I just love his (Tripathi) ability to go hard up front. The way Tripathi is taking the responsibility to strike the ball hard is brilliant. I think he has the real potential in the future to go all the way to the international level," Hayden said during a Star Sports show.
"He's a dangerous striker of the ball, someone who plays on both sides of the wicket. His ability to play short-pitched balls at ease impresses me in particular. You get him to Australia (for the T20 WC) because he can play those brilliant shots on the bouncy pitches there."
However, despite having a memorable IPL 2022 campaign, Tripathi was not picked by the BCCI for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.
