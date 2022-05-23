IPL 2022 Playoffs | Final has reserve day in case of disruption, Super Over still on

There will be a Super Over to decide the result if any of the playoff matches of IPL 222 is disrupted by the weather and no play is possible in regulation time. Also, the league standings will be used to identify the winners if the ground conditions continue to remain unplayable. Notably, there is a reserve day for the final. The recent developments have been confirmed by a brief note released by IPL.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the IPL guidelines said.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on an original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match."

IPL 2022 Final will have a reserve day. Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 results will be determined on a Super Over if there's rain interruption. If no Super Over also possible then League Stage Table standing will be considered.

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on May 24 and Lucknow Super Giants will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue the next day in the Eliminator. With an inclement weather forecast for the city at least for the first few days of the week, there is a worry about matches playing out as scheduled, which necessitated the guidelines, as per ESPNCricinfo.