WATCH | RCB players go wild after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals

RCB was on 16 points after a win in their final game but did not have a good net run rate which is why they needed MI to beat DC. In a video shared by RCB on their social media, the players and the support staff were seen watching the game together between the two teams. Emotions were running high in the RCB camp as the match could have gone either way in the second half of the game. But, DC let the match slip away from them which helped RCB qualify. The RCB players in the video went crazy after MI won the match and celebrated as they reached the playoffs.