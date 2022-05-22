WATCH | RCB players go wild after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals

Today at 3:21 PM
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their final league match of IPL 2022 to help RCB qualify for the playoffs this season. The RCB camp was over the moon after Mumbai Indians won the game as it helped them qualify for the playoffs and each and every player in their camp was ecstatic.
Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to reach the playoffs of IPL 2022 after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their final league game. The Rohit Sharma-led side chased down 160 with 5 wickets to spare and knocked the Delhi Capitals out of the race for the playoffs. RCB fans and players were relying on Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals as social media was flooded with posts in support of the 5-time champions.
RCB was on 16 points after a win in their final game but did not have a good net run rate which is why they needed MI to beat DC. In a video shared by RCB on their social media, the players and the support staff were seen watching the game together between the two teams. Emotions were running high in the RCB camp as the match could have gone either way in the second half of the game. But, DC let the match slip away from them which helped RCB qualify. The RCB players in the video went crazy after MI won the match and celebrated as they reached the playoffs.
RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022
