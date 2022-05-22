Reports | Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up for T20Is against SA; Cheteshwar Pujara included for England tour

Today at 5:56 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming series against South Africa and Umran Malik has been included in the side. Also, for the only Test match that India will play against England, the selectors have included Cheteshwar Pujara as he makes his return.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the limited-overs series against South Africa which begins from June 9 onwards. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the series and KL Rahul will be seen leading the side. Furthermore, Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the series while senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will not be playing against the Proteas at home.
Umran Malik has been included for the first time and can feature in the playing XI for the Indian tea. Amongst other notable players, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will be making their return to the side after brilliant performances in the IPL.
The Test squad for the one Test match that India has to play against England has also been announced and Cheteshwar Pujara will be making his return after he was dropped earlier this year in the series against Sri Lanka. Ravindra Jadeja who is currently nursing an injury will be going to England for the Test match.
TEST Squad - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna #ENGvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022
T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik— BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022
