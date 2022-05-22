Reports | Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up for T20Is against SA; Cheteshwar Pujara included for England tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the limited-overs series against South Africa which begins from June 9 onwards. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the series and KL Rahul will be seen leading the side. Furthermore, Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the series while senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will not be playing against the Proteas at home.