It's terrible news for Jofra Archer, says Kevin Pieteresen on pacer's injury

Today at 4:45 PM
English fast bowler Jofra Archer's struggles with injuries continue as the pacer has been ruled out of playing any competitive cricket from all of this summer as he is suffering from a stress fracture. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen talked about the same and felt sorry for the pacer.
Jofra Archer has been struggling with injuries for almost a year now and it does not seem to get any better for him. The pacer who has been out since last July was suffering from an elbow injury which led to him missing the series against Australia and the T20 world cup which was held in the UAE last year. The fast bowler who was set to make his return to county cricket has now suffered a stress fracture.
Former English batter Kevin Pietersen opened up about Jofra Archer's struggle with injuries and feels that it might be very difficult for the pacer to play the longest format of the game. "It's terrible news for poor Jofra Archer that he'll miss the whole summer. He's shown moments of brilliance for England and other teams and it's just a horrible blow for him. It's difficult to imagine him recovering from this to play long-form cricket again, that's the horrible reality. Hopefully, he can still carve out a top-level white-ball career," said Kevin Pietersen on Betway Insider.
"His stress fracture to the back follows a pattern of these injuries being sustained by England bowlers. I do think that the number of sports scientists can complicate things far too much. When I was playing, fast bowlers used to bowl a lot of overs in the nets and got bowling fit" he added.
The former English batter also talked about sports scientists who ar involved closely with players these days. "They (several past fast-bowling greats) went through the hard yards in their preparation and weren't molly-coddled in between games. Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Glenn McGrath and all the other greats weren't told how many balls they could bowl by a sports scientist every day. They knew their bodies and got properly fit. It feels now like England's fast bowlers can't cope with tough, long days with the ball because they're not used to it," said Pietersen.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.