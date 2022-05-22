IPL 2022 | Will try to correct the mistakes next season, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Today at 10:00 AM
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has stated that the team will try to rectify their mistakes in the next season after winning their last league game. MI won the match against Delhi Capitals by five wickets courtesy of a match-winning spell from Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets for 25 runs.
Reflecting on the team’s campaign so far, captain Rohit Sharma said that the team will try to correct their mistakes next season.
“We were here to win the game. I know few teams were watching us closely, but we wanted to finish on a high. We'll try to correct the mistakes next season. It was tough after losing eight games, so we needed to rectify the mistakes. But I think we performed well in the second half of the season,” Rohit stated in the post-match presentation.
The team lacked a collective performance this season and that has been the reason behind their failure. However, the team had a lot of positives in the campaign. Players like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis impressed many with their performance and turned out to be the find of the tournament for them. Rohit admitted that the team lacked collective performance but they will take a few positives from the competition.
“There are a lot of things, I have been talking about it, it's the collective performance that can get you through. When the bowlers did well, the batters didn't. And when the batters performed well, the bowlers didn't. We came to the party a bit too late, but at least we can take a few positives from this tournament,” he explained.
