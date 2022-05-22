IPL 2022 | Will try to correct the mistakes next season, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have been one of the champion teams but the current season has been disappointing for them so far. MI suffered a poor run of form this season but they ended up on a positive note with a victory in the last league game. MI beat DC by five wickets courtesy of a match-winning spell from Jasprit Bumrah .

Reflecting on the team’s campaign so far, captain Rohit Sharma said that the team will try to correct their mistakes next season.

“We were here to win the game. I know few teams were watching us closely, but we wanted to finish on a high. We'll try to correct the mistakes next season. It was tough after losing eight games, so we needed to rectify the mistakes. But I think we performed well in the second half of the season,” Rohit stated in the post-match presentation.

The team lacked a collective performance this season and that has been the reason behind their failure. However, the team had a lot of positives in the campaign. Players like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis impressed many with their performance and turned out to be the find of the tournament for them. Rohit admitted that the team lacked collective performance but they will take a few positives from the competition.