IPL 2022 | We let the game slip away from our grabs, says Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has stated that the team missed plenty of opportunities in the game after losing against Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their last league game. Pant also added that the execution and planning should have been better in such a decisive game for the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians knocked out Delhi Capitals out of the IPL 2022 with a five-wicket victory. This win means that now RCB will advance to the playoffs as the fourth team. MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting was not easy on the surface and DC posted 159/7 in the first innings. Rovman Powell was the highest scorer for the team with 43 runs and Rishabh Pant also scored 39.
Chasing was not easy on the pitch and Mumbai Indians were reduced to 95/3 at one stage. However, DC were sloppy on the field and they missed plenty of fielding opportunities. The team dropped several catches. Tim David and Tilak Varma’s knocks won the game for Mumbai Indians. Reflecting on the game, Pant said that the team missed opportunities at crucial stages and the game slipped away from them.
“For most of the game we were on top. On occasions, we let the game slip away from our grabs when we were on top. That's what we were doing throughout the season. Not good enough to win this match I guess. It's not about pressure. We could have done better execution and planning,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.
One of the notable points of the innings came when Tim David edged a ball to the wicketkeeper. Umpire rejected the appeal and the fielding team didn’t opt for the review. In the UltraEdge it clearly showed that the ball had edged the bat and DC missed a golden opportunity that could have changed the game.
“I thought there was something (about not reviewing Tim David caught behind). Everyone standing in the circle wasn't convinced and at the end I didn't go up. We were discussing (with Ponting) that we will tell bowlers to keep it simple. Just keep doing what is working for us and keep believing,” he explained.
With this loss, the team will now appear in the next season with having another chance to win the title.
