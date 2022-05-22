IPL 2022 | Umran Malik's accuracy has impressed me most, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also feels that Umran Malik should be included in the Indian team. The legendary batter while talking about the SRH pacer said that for him Malik's most impressive quality is his accuracy while bowling at high speeds. "Umran Malik has been very, very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it's his accuracy that's impressed me the most," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live'.