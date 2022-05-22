IPL 2022 | Umran Malik's accuracy has impressed me most, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 3:46 PM
Umran Malik has been one of the most talked-about cricketers in the IPL this season and the pacer has made heads turn with the kind of performances that he has given so far. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that the young fast bowler should be on the flight to England.
Umran Malik's performances in IPL 2022 have impressed fans and ex-cricketers from around the world. The young fast bowler has consistently bowled at speeds over 150 kmph which is a rare sight in Indian cricket. It is also his ability to trouble top batters from around the world that everyone has been talking about. Many people are of the opinion that the young fast bowler should be included in the national team.
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also feels that Umran Malik should be included in the Indian team. The legendary batter while talking about the SRH pacer said that for him Malik's most impressive quality is his accuracy while bowling at high speeds. "Umran Malik has been very, very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it's his accuracy that's impressed me the most," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live'.
"A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries. If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he'll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it's not easy to hit straight," Gavaskar added.
"If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he will be pretty much an unplayable bowler," the former India captain claimed.
