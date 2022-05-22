IPL 2022 | Tried to hold my shape and keep things simple, says Tim David

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David has said that he tried to hold his shape and keep things simple after his knock of 34 runs from 11 balls against Delhi Capitals. David further added that he has worked very hard on his shape and it has been a tough season for the team including some good cricket.

Indian Premier League has entered its business end and the four teams for the playoffs are finalised. Mumbai Indians have been one of the champion teams in the history of the tournament, but the current season was below par for them. The team lagged behind in the race to playoffs mid-season.

The team performed better in the recent games and won against Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the last league game. On a difficult surface to bat, DC posted a total of 159/7 setting the opposition a tough target. Tim David played a crucial cameo for Mumbai Indians at the back end as he smashed 34 runs from 11 balls.

Reflecting on his innings, David said that he tried to keep things simple and has worked hard on his shape.

"Ishan (Kishan) told me the wicket was getting flatter, it was holding a bit with the slower balls, but I just had to hold my shape and back my game, keep it simple. I got lucky with a couple of baby sixes, it is all about repetition and holding your shape," David said in a post-match presentation.

"Early in the season I was leaning back on the ball a bit, so I've worked really hard on my shape, happy with the result. It's been a tough season but we've played some good cricket.”

The game involved one of the controversial moments as Tim David edged a ball but review was not taken on it. Rishabh Pant was wicketkeeping and heard a noise but still didn’t opt for DRS. Reflecting on the incident, David said that he heard a noise as well but moved on as the opposition decided not to review the innings.

"I heard a noise but I wasn't sure, but when they didn't review, I thought let's crack on, that's how the game is," David stated.