IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will go up against each other on Sunday in the last match of the IPL 2022’s league phase at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both sides have already been eliminated from the tournament and will be looking to finish things off on a positive note.

There will be no exciting charm for the fans in Match 70 of IPL 2022, which will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both franchises, following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s recent win over Gujarat Titans, were eliminated from the ongoing edition’s Playoffs race. So, apart from their pride, there is nothing to play from either side.

Considering a dead rubber, both teams may make plenty of changes ahead of this match. Their captains, Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal, have struggled to get going throughout the season. While Mayank will be keen to finish strongly, Williamson has already returned to New Zealand to see the birth of his second child.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh, one of the young sensations this year, will be looking to carry on his rhythm, while SRH would hope Umran Malik to keep bowling scorchers.

Notably, SRH won by seven wickets when the two sides last met earlier this season. The game is expected to be a neck-to-neck contest, as both sides will be looking to finish the season with at least seven wins.

Form Guide

While SRH beat MI by three runs in their previous encounter, PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals before heading to this fixture.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 19 times in the past. While SRH have won 13 times, PBKS had the last laugh on six occasions.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Best Betting Tip

In Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, there will be two free-flowing batters opening for SRH. With Rahul Tripathi coming at No. 3, one should expect SRH to get off to a blistering start.

Match Prediction

PBKS should win this contest, having plenty of firepowers in their roster. However, it would be interesting to see how the teams line up against each other in a dead rubber.

Match Info

Match -Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match no. 70.

Date - May 22, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue -Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.