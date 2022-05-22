sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Washington Sundar's effortless six

    Washington Sundar played a beautiful lofted shot for a six.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:16 PM

    The Indian Premier League 2022 has seen quite a few sixes being hit during the tournament to the delight of the fans. The game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings witnessed an effortless six courtesy of Washington Sundar as he dismissed Kagiso Rabada's hard-length ball into the stands.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the final league match of the IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Bhuvneshwar Kumar opted to bat against the Punjab Kings as both teams battle it out for pride after being knocked out of the race to the playoffs. SRH batters did not get a good start as they lost Priyam Garg early in the innings. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi tried to take control of the innings. However, Rahul Tripathi could not get going and was dismissed for 20 by Harpreet Brar.

    The Punjab Kings bowlers put a stranglehold on SRH as they kept picking wickets at regular intervals and did not allow them to go big. However, Washington Sundar gave his side and the fans something to cheer about when on the first ball of the 17th over he lofted Kagiso Rabada for an effortless six over the long-off boundary as the South African pacer tried to bowl a hard-length ball.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

