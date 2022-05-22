IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Washington Sundar's effortless six

Today at 9:16 PM
The Indian Premier League 2022 has seen quite a few sixes being hit during the tournament to the delight of the fans. The game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings witnessed an effortless six courtesy of Washington Sundar as he dismissed Kagiso Rabada's hard-length ball into the stands.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the final league match of the IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Bhuvneshwar Kumar opted to bat against the Punjab Kings as both teams battle it out for pride after being knocked out of the race to the playoffs. SRH batters did not get a good start as they lost Priyam Garg early in the innings. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi tried to take control of the innings. However, Rahul Tripathi could not get going and was dismissed for 20 by Harpreet Brar.
The Punjab Kings bowlers put a stranglehold on SRH as they kept picking wickets at regular intervals and did not allow them to go big. However, Washington Sundar gave his side and the fans something to cheer about when on the first ball of the 17th over he lofted Kagiso Rabada for an effortless six over the long-off boundary as the South African pacer tried to bowl a hard-length ball.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
THIS SIX!
May 22, 2022
WATCH!
THAT 6!
THAT 6⃣ definitely one of the best shots Washington Sundar has played in his cricket career because quality of bowling also matters... It is against Rabada after all #SRHvPBKS— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) May 22, 2022
FIRE!
Washington Sundar 🔥🔥👀— விக்னேஷ் villain™ (since 1997) (@Vigneshcdm1) May 22, 2022
WOWW!
Wowww Washington Sundar— Rajdeep Singh (@CricRajdeep) May 22, 2022
SHOT!
One of the shots of the tournament methinks from Washington Sundar. Stunning hit and it's never easy accessing that extra cover fence off a hard length #IPL2022 #SRHvPBKS— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) May 22, 2022
IMAGINE!
Imagine making Washington sundar mess up your mind and he’s their best bowler of SA apparently. Levels of the upcoming ind v sa series— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) May 22, 2022
LOL!
WASHINGTON SUNDAR will continue with both bat and ball simply but astonishing just like DAAL CHAWAL#ACKOInsurerOfTheMatch— Lightzz (@Lightzz25818053) May 22, 2022
NICE!
What a six was that!! On the rise on the backfoot over extra covered against Rabada!! Crazy!! #Washy #IPL2022— Abhro Gupta (@Tampishaach) May 22, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.