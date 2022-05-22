IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Washington Sundar's effortless six

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the final league match of the IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Bhuvneshwar Kumar opted to bat against the Punjab Kings as both teams battle it out for pride after being knocked out of the race to the playoffs. SRH batters did not get a good start as they lost Priyam Garg early in the innings. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi tried to take control of the innings. However, Rahul Tripathi could not get going and was dismissed for 20 by Harpreet Brar.