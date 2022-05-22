IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Umran Malik spilling a sitter

Today at 9:55 PM
Over the years, the standard of fielding has gone high up in the Indian Premier League and season after season you see some brilliant catches but with it, you also get to witness some easy ones being dropped. During the game against Punjab Kings, SRH pacer Umran Malik dropped an easy catch.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are locked in a battle in the final league game of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, SRH opted to bat first at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The SRH openers could not make much of an impact as Proyam Garg was sent packing just for 4 runs by Kagiso Rabada. Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma who have done well in the season for their team did try to repair the innings but Harpreet Brar's brilliant spell did not allow them to get away as he dismissed both of them for 20 and 43 respectively. Brar put the brakes on SRH's innings as he dismissed Aiden Markram as well for 20 to finish with 3 wickets for 26 runs.
PBKS came out to chase the target as Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan opened for them Jonny Bairstow was looking dangerous as he smashed three boundaries in the very first over of the innings. In the next over he tried going after Washington Sundar and in the process created a chance for SRH. Bairstow tried to hit Sundar out of the ground on the fifth ball of the first and ended up getting the edge of the bat as Umran Malik settled under it to take the catch. But, Umran Malik made a mess of it as he spilled an easy catch much to the disbelief of Washington Sundar.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
DROPPED!
May 22, 2022
WATCH HERE!
APPRECIATION!
Priyam garg appreciating umran malik even after the catch drop, generational person 👏— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_v0hra) May 22, 2022
OH, BOY!
Umran boy u don't drop Bairstow— ArnavTalksCricket🏏 (@TweetsByArnav) May 22, 2022
OH, NO!
Hope Umran Malik doesn't fuck up the Indian call up like he did with the drop catch— mister t-man (@techsaturation) May 22, 2022
NO COMPENSATION!
No compensation.— Willywonka (@Willywo99910501) May 22, 2022
This umran Malik is overrated crap.
You just cannot drop a catch like that.
You cannot.
I wonder if this team even practices the fielding drills
CONGO BUT NOT THIS!
Heartiest congratulations to Umran & his family! Just when he got selected, he dropped a catch. Hope he covers this drop with his bowling.— Vijay K Koul (@vijay_koul) May 22, 2022
LOL!
Catch drop kar diya umran malik ne, tweet kar @CricCrazyJohns— ᴄʀɪᴄ ꜰᴀɴ (@Extra__Cover) May 22, 2022
CORRECT!
I think, umran make Jonny bairstow a captain or vice captain of his fantasy team that's why he dropped his catch. @CricCrazyNIKS— Jigar prajapati (@Jigarpr47848621) May 22, 2022
