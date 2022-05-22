IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Umran Malik spilling a sitter

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are locked in a battle in the final league game of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, SRH opted to bat first at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The SRH openers could not make much of an impact as Proyam Garg was sent packing just for 4 runs by Kagiso Rabada. Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma who have done well in the season for their team did try to repair the innings but Harpreet Brar's brilliant spell did not allow them to get away as he dismissed both of them for 20 and 43 respectively. Brar put the brakes on SRH's innings as he dismissed Aiden Markram as well for 20 to finish with 3 wickets for 26 runs.