IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Punjab Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the league phase by 5 wickets in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Mayank Agarwal-led side outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all departments as they chased down 160 runs in just 15.1 overs. After winning the toss, SRH had opted to bat first but were unable to make a big impact as they lost Priyam Garg early which was followed by Rahul Tripathi's wicket which put them on the backfoot. Abhishek Sharma tried to lead the fightback as he scored 43 during his innings but he could not get much support from the other batters as SRH ended with 157/8 in their quota of 20 overs.