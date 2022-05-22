sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Punjab Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

    Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 49 against SRH.

    IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Punjab Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:29 PM

    Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to win the final league game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad was outplayed by the Punjab team in all departments of the match as they did not allow the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led side to score big.

    Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the league phase by 5 wickets in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Mayank Agarwal-led side outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all departments as they chased down 160 runs in just 15.1 overs. After winning the toss, SRH had opted to bat first but were unable to make a big impact as they lost Priyam Garg early which was followed by Rahul Tripathi's wicket which put them on the backfoot. Abhishek Sharma tried to lead the fightback as he scored 43 during his innings but he could not get much support from the other batters as SRH ended with 157/8 in their quota of 20 overs. 

    Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave their side a brisk start and made sure the team was on course for the chase. Even after the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and the other Punjab batter kept going and made sure they did not allow the SRH bowlers to settle. Liam Livingstone's powerful knock of an unbeaten 49 from just 22 balls which was studded with 5 sixes and two fours helped his side win the game by 5 wickets and 29 balls to spare.

