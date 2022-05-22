IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts to Punjab Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Today at 11:29 PM
Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the league phase by 5 wickets in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Mayank Agarwal-led side outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all departments as they chased down 160 runs in just 15.1 overs. After winning the toss, SRH had opted to bat first but were unable to make a big impact as they lost Priyam Garg early which was followed by Rahul Tripathi's wicket which put them on the backfoot. Abhishek Sharma tried to lead the fightback as he scored 43 during his innings but he could not get much support from the other batters as SRH ended with 157/8 in their quota of 20 overs.
Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave their side a brisk start and made sure the team was on course for the chase. Even after the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and the other Punjab batter kept going and made sure they did not allow the SRH bowlers to settle. Liam Livingstone's powerful knock of an unbeaten 49 from just 22 balls which was studded with 5 sixes and two fours helped his side win the game by 5 wickets and 29 balls to spare.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
PUNJAB!
Punjab Kings end their IPL 2022 journey by winning the game against SRH 🔥— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) May 22, 2022
The last league match belongs to Liam Livingstone ⭐️⭐️#PBKS #SRHvsPBKS #PBKSvsSRH #LiamLivingstone #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/4IYGucaH2X
LIAM!
#LiamLivingstone is the main player in this season for #SaddaPunjab— Arav Choudhary (@iaravchoudhary) May 22, 2022
He do all these things which are impossible.
Great season for #livingstone #IPL2022
We will meet with new form and class.#aravchoudhary #IPL
WOW!
Runs - 49*— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 22, 2022
Balls - 22
Fours - 2
Sixes - 5
Liam Livingstone's entertaining knock guided PBKS to a thumping win over SRH in their last league game 👏#LiamLivingstone #PBKS #PBKSvsSRH #IPL2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFaSFfb6PA
1000TH!
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ tournament sixes 🔥🔥🔥 and it comes from Liam Livingston 💯💪— Suraj Kumar (@surajkumar2894) May 22, 2022
what a sensation batting in whole tournament...#TATAIPL #SRHvsPBKS #IPL2022 #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/CyRVsvCsL9
UMRAN CONGO!
Congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. Best wishes! #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/4kCMyKKcaa— Sultan Badshah (@srsultan220) May 22, 2022
NICE!
SRH May not Finish The Expected Way but Found— cric_mawa (@cric_crazy_mawa) May 22, 2022
1) Abhishek Sharma
2)Umran Malik
Like Talents this season
Good to see them Next season
THANK YOU!
Thankyou @PunjabKingsIPL!— logical learner (@piebyfour) May 22, 2022
Even though you are knocked out of the tournament, still you guys did the best you can. It was all great matches indeed. Greetings to all the players. Wish to see in the next tournament with the same spirit.
Come back stronger next season!!
BRILLIANt!
Mayak da season jesa marji ho but he is a brilliant real team man #captainpunjab ❤❤❤ he is so real 👏 🙌 for his every efforts 🙇♀️— deepi walia (@Kisaniktazinda1) May 22, 2022
FANS!
@PunjabKingsIPL fans in stadium 😦🔥— ♩ ♫ (@iJeevanK) May 22, 2022
THE LAST MATCH!
Thankyou @PunjabKingsIPL ❤️👋#PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/hJXnjFKaJ6— #KGF Jack Sparrow🎩 (@jkSparrow_6) May 22, 2022
PROVED!
Anil Kumble is the was the problem.— JoeCricket_ | ROHIRAT ERA (@Joecricket_) May 22, 2022
Hence proved !!!!!
You can say this team had too many hit and miss players but they had Mayank and Dhawan to solidify and if Kumble still cant make #PunjabKings qualify he needs to sacked.
Enough of his non sense done.#IPL2022 #SRHvsPBKS
