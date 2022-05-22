IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts as Umran Malik's fiery delivery hits Mayank Agarwal

Today at 11:08 PM
Umran Malik has been the most talked-about cricketer in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League and so far nobody has injured a batter in this season. However, this changed when Umran Malik bowled a really quick ball to Mayank Agarwal and it hit him in the rib cage as he looked in pain.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first in the game against Punjab Kings after winning the toss and managed to post 157/8. Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer for his side once again with 43 from 32 balls. For Punjab Kings, Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets for 26 runs to put the brakes on the SRH innings.
Punjab Kings started the chase well as Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave them a good start. But the English opener was dismissed for 23 from 15 balls. This was followed by Shahrukh Khan's wicket who scored 19 but mistimed Umran Malik's ball and Washington Sundar caught it at long-on. After this, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal walked out to bat against Umran Malik. It was the fourth ball of the over when Umran Malik bowled a short ball that hit Mayank Agarwal in his rib cage and injured him. Agarwal needed medical attention as he collapsed after reaching the non-strikers' end and was seen in a lot of pain.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
VICIOUS!
May 22, 2022
WATCH!
WOW!
Will he bowl bouncer now to Mayank Agarwal ??#IPL2022 #SRHvPBKS— Holy Cricket Christ! (@CricketInsight3) May 22, 2022
Just take this guy to Foreign soil soon..Umran Malik.
HITS!
Mayank Agarwal gets hit flush in the ribs by Umran Malik!— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) May 22, 2022
Could leave a mark.. if not a broken rib!#SRHvPBKS | #PBKSvSRH | #IPL | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/SAgNXwvk4a
NASTY!
A nasty vicious good length-short ball to greet Mayank Agarwal and the Punjab skipper is down with pain.— Saran R S (@CricaholicJammy) May 22, 2022
Umran is definitely seizing the day. #PBKSvsSRH
HOPEFULLY!
Hopefully Mayank Agarwal is okay there 🤞#SRHvPBKS #IPL2022 #TataIPL #CricketTwitter— Sportsbet India (@Sportsbetio_IN) May 22, 2022
OH, GOD!
Ohh God.. Hope Mayank Agarwal should be okay..— Chinna (@reddirajasheker) May 22, 2022
Rey #UmranMalik chusi veye ra jara..
Vaani barenka bokkalu viraga bengav anukunta
YES!
Mayank Agarwal ke din hi kharab chal rahe hain..— 𝐑. (@fanmahida) May 22, 2022
PATHETIC!
Mayank Agarwal has been simply pathetic this season . Should Punjab release him next season or continue with him ? . It's not like he is some great captain, he does whatever he is been asked to from dugout .— Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) May 22, 2022
HURT!
Hope #MayankAgarwal is not hurt #TATAIPL2022 #PBKS— vikram (@vikram140gulati) May 22, 2022
BROKEN!
That #UmranMalik delivery seems to have broken 1-2 ribs of #MayankAgarwal . #SRHvPBKS— Nimit (@nimitarora1991) May 22, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.