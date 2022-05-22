IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts as Umran Malik's fiery delivery hits Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings started the chase well as Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave them a good start. But the English opener was dismissed for 23 from 15 balls. This was followed by Shahrukh Khan's wicket who scored 19 but mistimed Umran Malik's ball and Washington Sundar caught it at long-on. After this, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal walked out to bat against Umran Malik. It was the fourth ball of the over when Umran Malik bowled a short ball that hit Mayank Agarwal in his rib cage and injured him. Agarwal needed medical attention as he collapsed after reaching the non-strikers' end and was seen in a lot of pain.