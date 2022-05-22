sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts as Umran Malik's fiery delivery hits Mayank Agarwal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Umran Malik's short ball injured Mayank Agarwal.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts as Umran Malik's fiery delivery hits Mayank Agarwal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:08 PM

    Umran Malik has been the most talked-about cricketer in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League and so far nobody has injured a batter in this season. However, this changed when Umran Malik bowled a really quick ball to Mayank Agarwal and it hit him in the rib cage as he looked in pain.

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first in the game against Punjab Kings after winning the toss and managed to post 157/8. Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer for his side once again with 43 from 32 balls. For Punjab Kings, Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets for 26 runs to put the brakes on the SRH innings. 

    Punjab Kings started the chase well as Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan gave them a good start. But the English opener was dismissed for 23 from 15 balls. This was followed by Shahrukh Khan's wicket who scored 19 but mistimed Umran Malik's ball and Washington Sundar caught it at long-on. After this, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal walked out to bat against Umran Malik. It was the fourth ball of the over when Umran Malik bowled a short ball that hit Mayank Agarwal in his rib cage and injured him. Agarwal needed medical attention as he collapsed after reaching the non-strikers' end and was seen in a lot of pain. 

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    VICIOUS!

    WATCH!

    WOW!

    HITS!

    NASTY!

    HOPEFULLY!

    OH, GOD!

    YES!

    PATHETIC!

    HURT!

    BROKEN!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down