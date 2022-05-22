IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts as Rahul Tripathi looks distraught after being dismissed by Harpreet Brar

Today at 8:37 PM
The Indian Premier League has produced many memorable moments this season but we haven't seen batters get out to poor balls that often. In the game between PBKS and SRH, one such moment came when Rahul Tripathi got out to a poor ball which was bowled by left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the final match of the league stage in IPL 2022. Both teams are out of the race for the playoffs and are playing for pride. SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and decided to bat first against the Punjab Kings. Their regular skipper Kane Williamson has gone back home for the birth of his second child which is Priyam Garg came out to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. However, the batter failed to impress as he was dismissed for just 4 runs by Kagiso Rabada.
SRH's man-in-form Rahul Tripathi walked out to bat at number three and was looking in good touch. He was hitting boundaries and also rotating the strike well with Abhishek Sharma. However, Harpreet Brar who was bowling the third ball of the eighth over to Rahul Tripathi fired one down leg-side which he tried to hit over fine-leg for a boundary. But he could not get the elevation right and found Shikhar Dhawan who was standing at short fine leg inside the circle and took an easy catch.
Rahul Tripathi was furious with himself as he walked back to the dugout.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
OUT!
WATCH!
BRAR GETS HIM!
Harpreet Brar gets both set batsman. First he gets Rahul Tripathi and now Abhishek Sharma. Terrific catch by Liam Livingstone.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 22, 2022
NOT GREAT!
In the last three balls Tripathi scored 2, 0 and got out. Not a great outcome for him. But he was never short of Intent in those three balls, one of the exciting things about him. Tried to take on the SLA, Brar.— Ash (@TheCricketArk) May 22, 2022
FRUSTRATION!
U can see the frustration in rahul tripathi eyes after getting out , he also feels low after not getting selected for indian team , dont worry @rahultripathi brother we are with you .... #rahultripathi— Rahul Arora (@Rahulwinner17) May 22, 2022
DENIAL!
The denial of Indian callup must've been playing on his mind - Rahul Tripathi looked completely out of sort today— Naseer (@BeingYuvNaseer) May 22, 2022
WRONG!
What wrong did Tripathi did Lord ? 😢— Abhishek (@Abhi_Kohli123) May 22, 2022
Out on a rubbish ball and did not get selected for the Indian team
DESERVED!
Oh yes Ashwin , thanks for pointing that out . Tripathi deserved a call .— Meme Tapree (@MTapree) May 22, 2022
BAD!
No Rahul Tripathi 😞. After continuous performance in every season, still no chances. Ishan kishan Failing since last 1 year, still find his place… Well deserved in the squad with main players are out of this season.. #UmranMalik inclusion 👌 pic.twitter.com/5nAK2vkPY0— Harshit thakur (@Harshth93340646) May 22, 2022
