    IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts as Rahul Tripathi looks distraught after being dismissed by Harpreet Brar

    Rahul Tripathi was furious with himself.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:37 PM

    The Indian Premier League has produced many memorable moments this season but we haven't seen batters get out to poor balls that often. In the game between PBKS and SRH, one such moment came when Rahul Tripathi got out to a poor ball which was bowled by left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar.

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the final match of the league stage in IPL 2022. Both teams are out of the race for the playoffs and are playing for pride. SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and decided to bat first against the Punjab Kings. Their regular skipper Kane Williamson has gone back home for the birth of his second child which is Priyam Garg came out to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. However, the batter failed to impress as he was dismissed for just 4 runs by Kagiso Rabada. 

    SRH's man-in-form Rahul Tripathi walked out to bat at number three and was looking in good touch. He was hitting boundaries and also rotating the strike well with Abhishek Sharma. However, Harpreet Brar who was bowling the third ball of the eighth over to Rahul Tripathi fired one down leg-side which he tried to hit over fine-leg for a boundary. But he could not get the elevation right and found Shikhar Dhawan who was standing at short fine leg inside the circle and took an easy catch. 

    Rahul Tripathi was furious with himself as he walked back to the dugout.

