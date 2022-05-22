IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS | Internet reacts as Rahul Tripathi looks distraught after being dismissed by Harpreet Brar

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the final match of the league stage in IPL 2022. Both teams are out of the race for the playoffs and are playing for pride. SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and decided to bat first against the Punjab Kings. Their regular skipper Kane Williamson has gone back home for the birth of his second child which is Priyam Garg came out to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. However, the batter failed to impress as he was dismissed for just 4 runs by Kagiso Rabada.