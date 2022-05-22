IPL 2022 | Having AB de Villiers as a mentor is special to me, says Dewald Brevis

Today at 9:38 AM
Mumbai Indians young batter Dewald Brevis has revealed that having AB de Villiers as a mentor has benefitted him in numerous ways in the IPL 2022. Brevis impressed one and all with his performance this season and has scored 161 runs in seven matches at 23 with a strike rate of 142.48.
South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis has impressed many with his exploits in batting. IPL 2022 has been a nightmare for the Mumbai Indians but Dewald Brevis has been a find for them. The youngster has displayed fluent stroke-making in the tournament and has scored 161 runs. MI bought him in the mega auction for Rs 3 Crore.
Brevis also played a decent knock for the team scoring 37 runs against Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on his performance so far in the competition, Brevis said that having AB de Villiers as his mentor has benefitted him.
"Yes look, you're always growing up idolising him, really watch him on TV or next to the field. Ya, I have met him before a few times, met him at my school, he also attended the same school. So, just to get to know him, he is such a great human being and to learn from him, he gives more pieces of advice and he is really one of the best. Having him as a mentor is special to me," Brevis said, reported India Today.
IPL 2022 has been concluded but MI will look to back Brevis for the upcoming season.
