IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals are going to have sleepless nights over it, Ravi Shastri shares his views on DRS issue

Today at 11:37 AM
Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has said that Delhi Capitals are going to have sleepless nights over the missed review of Tim David in the match against Mumbai Indians. Shastri further added that the team missed their chance to playoffs with review and they only have themselves to blame.
Delhi Capitals lost their last league game against Mumbai Indians and were bowed out of the race to playoffs. MI registered a five-wicket win over the opponent courtesy of a special spell of Jasprit Bumrah. However, a DRS of Tim David was the most discussed point of the game.
Mumbai Indians were batting in the second innings. In an over by Shardul Thakur, Tim David was beaten on a delivery. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and bowler appealed for a nick but the umpire gave it not out. After a discussion with the bowler, captain Pant decided not to take the review. However, the replays clearly indicated that there was a spike in snickometer as the ball passed near the bat.
"What does common sense demand? Okay, there's Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur, but what are the others doing there? Common sense demands five overs left, two reviews, Tim David has just come in, you've taken a wicket and you have a great opportunity of taking two wickets quickly. And still five overs to go. And you having the upper hand, you had to take it," Shastri said on Star Sports.
"This is a bitter pill to swallow. It's like a balloon that burst above them. They are going to have sleepless nights over this one, because it's a place for the play-offs that you've missed out on.”
The result of the match means that Royal Challengers Bangalore have reached the playoffs and with the defeat, DC cannot advance in the tournament anymore. Shastri further added that the team has only themselves to blame for the loss.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.