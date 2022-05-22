Had a very brief cricket chat with Brendon McCullum, says Stuart Broad

Today at 4:10 PM
English fast bowler Stuart Broad is one of the most successful pacers in the history of Test cricket but has not been able to find a spot in the playing XI in the recent past. But, Stuart Broad revealed that he did have a brief chat with new Test coach Brendon McCullum and he feels positive.
Stuart Broad is one of the best fast bowlers in Test cricket for a very long time. The right-arm pacer has been in and out of the team for quite some time as England has struggled to do well in the longest format of the game. But, with Joe Root stepping down from captaincy and Ben Stokes taking over, the English team is going through quite some changes. The team wants to regain its form in Test cricket and have for that reason appointed Brendon McCullum as the head coach for Test cricket.
Stuart Broad is hopeful that he might get a chance to play in the XI for his country once again.
“Whenever a new management team comes in, it’s always a bit of a stressful time because you never know if you are a player that they want to move forward with. The uncertainty has been no different for me over the past few weeks with England, but I feel the way I play my cricket and the aggressive approach that I like to take on to the field suits the characteristics of Rob Key, (new skipper) Ben Stokes and (head coach) Brendon McCullum," said Stuart Broad in his column for dailymail.co.uk.
“Quite simply, I’m really looking forward to getting going against New Zealand next week after being selected in the first Test squad of the summer. So far, I’ve had only one, very brief cricket chat on the phone with Brendon, but I’m positive about what lies ahead."
