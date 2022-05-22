Had a very brief cricket chat with Brendon McCullum, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad is one of the best fast bowlers in Test cricket for a very long time. The right-arm pacer has been in and out of the team for quite some time as England has struggled to do well in the longest format of the game. But, with Joe Root stepping down from captaincy and Ben Stokes taking over, the English team is going through quite some changes. The team wants to regain its form in Test cricket and have for that reason appointed Brendon McCullum as the head coach for Test cricket.