My motivation is to win Asia Cup and T20 World Cup this year, reveals Virat Kohli

Today at 10:04 AM
Virat Kohli has revealed that he wants to win Asia Cup and T20 World Cup this year with Team India, and this ambition is his biggest motivation at present. Kohli stepped down from T20 captaincy after the last T20 World Cup last and was then removed from ODI captaincy before he gave up on Tests.
Virat Kohli revealed his biggest motivation at present during a recent interview with Star Sports. The talismanic batter said that he wants to help Team India win the Asia Cup, as well as the T20 World Cup this year. Kohli, who last scored a hundred in any format in November 2019, stepped down from T20 captaincy after the last T20 World Cup last and was then removed from ODI captaincy before he gave up his captaincy duty from Test cricket.
"I want to win India the Asia Cup and the (T20) World Cup; that's the motivation," Kohli told Star Sports.
"I have to move forward maintaining a balance, get some rest, some rejuvenation, once I'm in the mindset then there's no looking back and (it's) great fun. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team."
Kohli had a poor IPL 2022 as well for Roal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He averages just over 20 after his 54-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans, with a strike rate of 118 this year. If RCB want to qualify for the Playoffs, Mumbai Indians (MI), led by Rohit Sharma, must beat Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.
In all, Kohli has notched up 70 international centuries across formats.
