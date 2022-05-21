My motivation is to win Asia Cup and T20 World Cup this year, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli revealed his biggest motivation at present during a recent interview with Star Sports. The talismanic batter said that he wants to help Team India win the Asia Cup, as well as the T20 World Cup this year. Kohli, who last scored a hundred in any format in November 2019, stepped down from T20 captaincy after the last T20 World Cup last and was then removed from ODI captaincy before he gave up his captaincy duty from Test cricket.