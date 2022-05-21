IPL 2022 | We just weren't able to string enough games together, says CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable run in IPL 2022 as they finished ninth on the points table after being defeated by Rajasthan Royals in their final match. CSK head coach talked about the team's performance this season and said that his side struggled for momentum during the season.

Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable IPL 2022 as they finished ninth on the points table after having to face defeat in their final league match against Rajasthan Royals. The defending champions could only manage to win 4 games and for the second time in their history failed to reach the playoffs. The franchise could not get their combination right in the first few games which led to losses that put them on the backfoot.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming talked about the same and said that not having players in form was a problem for them at the start of the season. He also said how having new players in the squad can be testing as it takes time for them to settle. "When you start a new cycle, when you have a number of new players. It can be testing," Stephen Fleming said during a press conference after CSK's last league game.

"We suffered from catastrophic success. So just trying to play the same way and continue on for my last four years which were very successful is a real challenge. So dropping back and understanding what new players can do can take a little bit of time," he added.

The challenge for CSK got even bigger when MS Dhoni decided to hand the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja this season. Jadeja was unable to deliver as a player or as captain and handed it back to MS Dhoni in the middle of the season.

"What we didn't have was a couple of form players that got us through those early days. So you get a couple of wins and then you get a little bit of evidence that the team's on the right track and then the young players get a bit of confidence from the senior players doing well. So that's the cycle. We had a slow start and we just weren't able to string enough games together," Fleming said.

The CSK coach admitted that they did have chances this year but were unable to convert them.

"We had opportunities. There's no doubt we had opportunities to do better than what we did. But the reality is we weren't good enough to make the semi-finals this year, and that's always a catalyst for next year," he added.