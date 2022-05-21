sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | We are changing things in preparation, says Ricky Ponting

    Ricky Ponting talked about Delhi Capitals preparations.

    IPL

    IPL 2022 | We are changing things in preparation, says Ricky Ponting

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:26 PM

    Delhi Capitals will play against Mumbai Indians in what is a virtual quarter-final for them as they look to book a spot in the playoffs for themselves. Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals head coach talked about how his team is changing things during their preparation as they hope to win against MI.

