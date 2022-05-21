IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant needs to keep his ego aside, says Aakash Chopra

Today at 5:20 PM
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians in their final match of the league stage in a must-win game. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wants the Delhi Capitals skipper to keep his ego aside when he comes out to bat against Mumbai Indians if he wants his team to qualify.
Rishabh Pant is one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format of the game. Yet, he has not been able to make an impact in IPL 2022 with the bat because of his poor shot selection. The Delhi Capitals skipper has got starts but has not been able to convert them during the tournament. Pant's side will play against Mumbai Indians in their final match of the league stage and have to win if they want to reach the playoffs.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Rishabh Pant will have to bat well and keep his ego aside during Delhi's match against Mumbai Indians.
"Rishabh Pant needs to keep his ego aside and look at the bigger picture. He is a much more capable player than his performances have suggested so far. Whenever Delhi have won, his average hasn't been great. So there hasn't been a match-winning contribution" he said on his YouTube channel.
Aakash Chopra also questioned the side for the way they have used Sarfaraz Khan.
"They haven't done justice to Sarfaraz. He should have got more games, was batting really well. But they decided to leave him out a bit too early," he explained.
