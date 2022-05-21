IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant needs to keep his ego aside, says Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant is one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format of the game. Yet, he has not been able to make an impact in IPL 2022 with the bat because of his poor shot selection. The Delhi Capitals skipper has got starts but has not been able to convert them during the tournament. Pant's side will play against Mumbai Indians in their final match of the league stage and have to win if they want to reach the playoffs.