IPL 2022 | RCB changes their Twitter profile picture in support of Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore have changed the profile picture on their Twitter handle to a postcard in support of Mumbai Indians captioned ‘Red Turns Blue’ as they will need MI to beat DC in the last league game to advance to playoffs. RCB will look forward to win maiden IPL trophy this season.
As IPL 2022 has entered the business end, the race to playoffs has become intense. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a tricky situation at the moment. They will need Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals to advance in the tournament. In such a scenario, MI fans will be rooting for Rohit Sharma’s team to win on Saturday.
In a recent development, RCB has tweeted a postcard in support of Mumbai Indians.
"Hey @mipaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC!",” RCB tweeted.
#RedTurnsBlue for today! A letter to @mipaltan from RCB. 💪🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2022
We’re backing you to #PlayBold all the way. Go get ‘em, champs! 🙌🏻#WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/MDFYFv20lb
RCB are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 points table but have a negative run rate (-0.253). Delhi Capitals are two points behind RCB but they have a net run rate of ( + 0.255). Now, the team will need Mumbai Indians to put on a dominating display against Delhi Capitals in the last league game.
