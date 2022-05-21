IPL 2022 | Prithvi Shaw can bring back excitement in Test cricket, states Virender Sehwag

Today at 4:55 PM
Prithvi Shaw is one of the most explosive batters in Indian cricket and can demolish any bowling attack on his day when he gets going. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Prithvi Shaw can bring excitement back for fans of Test cricket with the way he plays.
Prithvi Shaw has often been hailed as a batter who has the ability to smash bowlers to all parts of the ground. The way in which Prithvi Shaw bats is entertaining for people who watch the game. He has the ability to score runs at a fast pace and can take the game away from the opposition very quickly.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Prithvi Shaw can bring back excitement to Test cricket. He says this because Prithvi Shaw plays at a fast pace which is similar to what the ex-Indian opening batter used to during his playing days. "He is a player who can bring back the excitement in Test cricket," Sehwag said about Shaw on Sports18's 'Home of Heroes'.Virender Sehwag further said that Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw can make Indian a very powerful team in Test cricket." Opposition will have to think if 400 would be enough with Shaw and Pant in our ranks".
"Shaw and Pant in one team could help India rule Test cricket, win World Test Championship," he added.
