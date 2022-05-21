IPL 2022 | Prithvi Shaw can bring back excitement in Test cricket, states Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Prithvi Shaw can bring back excitement to Test cricket. He says this because Prithvi Shaw plays at a fast pace which is similar to what the ex-Indian opening batter used to during his playing days. "He is a player who can bring back the excitement in Test cricket," Sehwag said about Shaw on Sports18's 'Home of Heroes'.Virender Sehwag further said that Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw can make Indian a very powerful team in Test cricket." Opposition will have to think if 400 would be enough with Shaw and Pant in our ranks".