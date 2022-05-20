IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:01 AM
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will go up against each other on Saturday in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. While MI lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before heading to this fixture, DC beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous encounter.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming to seal their Playoffs berth in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by beating Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, in Match 69 of the ongoing edition at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. If Rishabh Pant and Co. manage to defeat MI, they will knock over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the tournament.
It would be an exciting contest between MI and DC, with a crucial place in the Playoffs at stake. Pant would be satisfied to see that their fate to advance to the next stage is in their own hands. For MI, the five-time champions, their bottom-placed finish is almost guaranteed. However, if the Rohit Sharma-led franchise manages to stage an upset, the Virat Kohli-starred RCB would be glad about the result.
DC would hope David Warner to unleash against MI. Warner fell for a golden duck last time against Punjab Kings (PBKS), and will be keen to get back to his best. MI, on the other hand, will rely on their power-hitter Tim David, and their talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to finish things off on a high note.
Form Guide
While MI lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by three runs in their previous encounter, DC defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs before heading to this game.
Head to Head
The two sides have met 31 times in the past. While MI have won 16 times, MI had the last laugh on 15 occasions.
Predicted XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Arjun Tendulkar.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
Best Betting Tip
The MI skipper did not have a memorable outing in IPL 2022 but was seen in good touch last time against PBKS. He would be desperate to end the campaign on a good note, and Virat Kohli’s recent ‘back-to-his-best’ knock would inspire him more.
Match Prediction
DC are well favourites on paper to beat MI, but yet, our prediction would be in favour of Rohit Sharma’s boys.
Match Info
Match -Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Match no. 69.
Date - May 21, 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue -Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Growing useful from books. Currently working as a sub-editor at SportsCafe. Formerly at Cricketnews.com, Times Now Sports Desk, and the Statesman, Kolkata.