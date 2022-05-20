IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

It would be an exciting contest between MI and DC, with a crucial place in the Playoffs at stake. Pant would be satisfied to see that their fate to advance to the next stage is in their own hands. For MI, the five-time champions, their bottom-placed finish is almost guaranteed. However, if the Rohit Sharma-led franchise manages to stage an upset, the Virat Kohli-starred RCB would be glad about the result.