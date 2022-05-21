IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni has enjoyed his cricket this season, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 3:38 PM
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was in good form in IPL 2022 and fans were delighted when he announced during the game against Rajasthan Royals that he will be back next season. Ex-cricketer Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni's decision backed him and said the announcement will cut down rumours.
Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2022 campaign on a low after they lost the game against Rajasthan Royals. Fans and former cricketers had been speculating if this was the last time that they will be seeing MS Dhoni in the CSK jersey as a player. However, MS Dhoni quashed all rumours as during a conversation with Ian Bishop at the toss he said that he will be returning as a player next year for his franchise. During the ongoing season, MS Dhoni scored 232 runs in the 14 matches that he played.
MS Dhoni looked extremely fit throughout the tournament and even batted better than what he did in IPL 2021. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed MS Dhoni's decision as he feels the keeper-batter was in good form. "There is no question about that. It's good that they have made the announcement now, it cuts all the speculation, all the drama that goes behind it. He has one of the best leaders the country has ever produced, especially in white-ball cricket. The announcement must be heartening for the CSK fans more than anything else," Ravi Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.
"He is not (any ordinary player). He will be up in the mountains with his regiment. He will take a break for 2-3 months. He will come and play some cricket. He will then have one big over and he will get going. He was definitely better than last year, much more fluent. His fluency is back, there is a sense of purpose. He keeps striking it over the top, he has had no problems with power. He is an unbelievably fit bloke," Shastri added.
Ravi Shastri also explained how MS Dhoni stays so fit. "When you see the amount he trains, he is not someone who keeps running around the ground and picks up weights in the gym, he is someone who plays other sports. He likes to do things outdoor to keep his fitness going, play badminton or any other sport.
"Fitness is his key. But I think he has enjoyed his cricket this season, more than anything else, The way he has batted, the way he has kept. That sense of enjoyment has come back. He has come back and probably surprised himself with the way he has batted," he concluded.
